Gainesville police responding to barricaded gunman who has fired multiple times at officers

Hall County standoff

Police say a man barricaded in a Gainesville home Tuesday has fired multiple times at officers.

Gainesville Police said the incident is happening on the 200 block of Mountainview Drive.

Police said that a man having a mental health crisis fired a rifle multiple times at officers.

The incident started around 10 a.m. when the man started threatening family members with a gun. An elderly woman has since been safely evacuated from the home.

Tactical teams are currently on the scene and the surrounding houses have been evacuated.

Police are attempting the deescalate the situation and are asking the public to avoid the area.

©2022 Cox Media Group