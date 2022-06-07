Uvalde teacher who was shot, lost 11 students slams police response

UVALDE, Texas — The superintendent of the district where a gunman killed 21 people at an elementary school two weeks ago declined to reveal Thursday if his embattled police chief was still employed. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell was asked if Chief Pete Arredondo was still...
SAN ANTONIO – Two people who were wounded in the Uvalde school mass shooting are still being treated at a San Antonio hospital. On Thursday afternoon, University Health said a 66-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl remain at University Hospital. The woman is in good condition and the girl...
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County deputies halted the would-be escape of a 22-year-old inmate who was found wearing a spare deputy’s uniform Thursday afternoon, officials say. According to Sheriff Javier Salazar, deputies at the county jail stumbled upon Aaron Allen Voyce while responding to an area where a fire alarm was pulled, likely an accident on Voyce’s part. A search was already underway for the suspect after he didn’t show up for a court hearing scheduled to be conducted at the jail over Zoom; around that point is when the alarm began going off.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested after Bulverde police said he almost struck an officer while driving with a jet ski in tow. Noah Medrano was arrested on Wednesday and charged with evading arrest and aggravated assault against a public servant, records with the Bexar County Jail show. An arrest warrant...
Miah Cerrillo, an 11-year-old who survived last month’s mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, delivered harrowing testimony in a House hearing about gun violence on Wednesday. The hearing centered around the Uvalde massacre as well as the deadly mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, allegedly carried...
In his first extended comments since the May 24 massacre, the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, the Uvalde school's police chief gave The Texas Tribune an account of what he did inside the school during the attack.
A family member of the 13-year-old boy fatally shot by a San Antonio police officer last Friday accuses the department of helping orchestrate an ambush by cops and social workers to take the four remaining children from the dead youth's mother. However, state child-welfare officials said a court order executed...
UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District gave parents of Robb Elementary School answers to what the next school year looks like given the recent mass shooting. During a press briefing on June 9, the district said parents of the 19 student victims will receive an update in the coming days as to when they can pick up their child's belongings. A spokesperson would not comment when asked where the information shared by the district on social media saying students were safe on the day of the shooting came from. Additionally, they discussed how Robb Elementary students will...
Fourth grade teacher Arnulfo Reyes was in his Robb Elementary School classroom on May 24 when a gunman entered the room and killed 11 of his students. The teacher, who was wounded in the shooting, spoke about what he saw that day in an emotional interview with "Good Morning America."
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two men and two women accused of robbing people inside a Northwest Side hotel room last month. The robbery happened at 1 a.m. on May 6 at the Super 8 Motel in the 5300 block of Casa Bella, near Interstate 10.
SAN ANTONIO — A tow truck helping with a rollover was hit by a San Antonio Police Department officer responding to the call, authorities say. The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. on Thursday at Northwest Loop 410 near Rolling Ridge. Police said a driver and his son were helping...
The Uvalde Police Department and the police force attached to the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District are no longer cooperating with Texas' investigation into the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. The school shooting at Uvalde was one of the worst mass shooting incidents of its kind in the history of the...
Washington — A young student who survived the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was among of group of witnesses who testified before House lawmakers at a hearing on gun violence, recalling how she smeared the blood of a classmate on herself to appear as if she were dead.
UVALDE, Texas — There have been drastic shifts in the narrative surrounding the Uvalde school shooting since initial reports came out. In the days following the murders of 21 people at Robb Elementary School, authorities have repeatedly corrected statements that were made and have delivered updated timelines of the incident.
UVALDE, Texas – Prominent Texas attorney Thomas J. Henry is representing four families of children who were injured in the Uvalde massacre at Robb Elementary School on May 24. All four students represented by Henry suffered gunshot wounds and other injuries during the mass shooting that left 19 students...
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for an aggravated robbery of a woman at a Northeast Side motel. The incident occurred April 5 around 11:20 a.m. at a Hallmark Inn & Suites in the 6300 block of Interstate 35 North, not far from the Rittiman Road exit.
Comments / 0