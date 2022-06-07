Uvalde teacher who was shot, lost 11 students slams police response

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District gave parents of Robb Elementary School answers to what the next school year looks like given the recent mass shooting. During a press briefing on June 9, the district said parents of the 19 student victims will receive an update in the coming days as to when they can pick up their child's belongings. A spokesperson would not comment when asked where the information shared by the district on social media saying students were safe on the day of the shooting came from. Additionally, they discussed how Robb Elementary students will...

