FAYETTEVILLE — On Tuesday night, Arkansas picked up its 12th commitment in the Class of 2023 with the addition of Naples (Fla.) three-star running back Isaiah Augustave. Augustave, 6-2, 190, chose the Razorbacks over offers from 23 other schools. As a junior, Augustave helped lead the Golden Eagles to a 10-1 mark. He rushed 109 times for 950 yards and 16 touchdowns. In six games he topped the century mark in rushing. His longest run of the season was 69 yards.

