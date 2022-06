Norma Jean Martin Conner, 75 of Copper Hill went home peacefully on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 to be with her Savior and rejoice in His presence. She attended Calvary Baptist Church for many years and enjoyed volunteering with the Friends and Food program each month feeding those in need in our community. More recently, she had attended Victory Restoration Church, where she enjoyed the fellowship and teachings of Christ. Norma loved the Lord with her heart, mind and soul. She enjoyed attending church and when the pandemic hit, continued to attend virtually and would often listen to multiple sermons on Sundays. She worked in retail for many years at Hill’s Department Store, making many friends along the way.

