Chicago, IL

Hawks listening to trade offers, and rightfully so

 2 days ago
The 2022 NHL Draft is exactly one month away, and the Blackhawks are making it known they're open for business. Elliotte Friedman reported on Hockey Night in Canada that the Blackhawks are testing the value of everyone on their roster and they're willing to listen to trade offers on just about...

NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Bears lose OTA due to practice infraction

The Bears lost one day of OTAs on Tuesday for violating the terms of the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, according to multiple reports, and first reported by the Chicago Tribune. According to the reports, the team practiced with live contact back in May. That’s prohibited at that point in...
CHICAGO, IL
