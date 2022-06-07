A North Port man was bitten by an alligator early Tuesday morning after mistaking it for a dog on a long leash.

Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call at 12:34 a.m. at the Warm Mineral Springs Motel on 12597 S. Tamiami Trail .

The man said he initially was not concerned about moving out of the alligator’s way because he thought that it was a dog on a long leash, sheriff’s officials said in a report.

Other news: Deputies identify suspect in Lakewood Ranch murder-suicide

He tried to flee after the alligator bit his leg and held on, causing part of the man’s leg muscle to detach.

The man found an SCSO deputy who was on the scene for a separate issue. He contacted rescue crews to assist with the man’s injuries, and the man was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Venice.

A sergeant with SCSO was able to capture the alligator, while a trapper arrived to take the gator from the scene. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was contacted and also responded to the scene.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Gator bites North Port, Florida man who said he thought it was a dog on a long leash