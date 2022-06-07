ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Gator bites North Port, Florida man who said he thought it was a dog on a long leash

By Melissa Pérez-Carrillo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S55AM_0g3Ltluo00

A North Port man was bitten by an alligator early Tuesday morning after mistaking it for a dog on a long leash.

Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call at 12:34 a.m. at the Warm Mineral Springs Motel on 12597 S. Tamiami Trail .

The man said he initially was not concerned about moving out of the alligator’s way because he thought that it was a dog on a long leash, sheriff’s officials said in a report.

Other news: Deputies identify suspect in Lakewood Ranch murder-suicide

He tried to flee after the alligator bit his leg and held on, causing part of the man’s leg muscle to detach.

The man found an SCSO deputy who was on the scene for a separate issue. He contacted rescue crews to assist with the man’s injuries, and the man was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Venice.

A sergeant with SCSO was able to capture the alligator, while a trapper arrived to take the gator from the scene. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was contacted and also responded to the scene.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Gator bites North Port, Florida man who said he thought it was a dog on a long leash

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Venice, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
County
Sarasota County, FL
North Port, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Lakewood Ranch, FL
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Tamiami, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Leash#Alligator#Scso
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy