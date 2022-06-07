ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Will be ready for camp

Jenner (back) is expected to be healthy for the start of training camp general manager Jarmo Kekalainen told...

KEVIN WEEKES ON WHAT EVANDER KANE WANTS TO STAY IN EDMONTON, WHAT HE'LL TAKE ELSEWHERE

Despite the Edmonton Oilers recent sweep at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final, there's no question Evander Kane had a positive impact during his short time with the team. In 43 games with the Oilers in 2021-22, Kane notched 39 points (22G, 17A), and added another 17 points (13G, 4A) in 15 playoff games. Not only that, but Kane managed to keep a low profile after having his contract terminated by the San Jose Sharks and signing with Edmonton, something he's had a major problem doing throughout his career. There's no question Edmonton GM Ken Holland would like to keep Kane (he said as much himself), but it will reportedly come with the hefty price.
Rangers’ Artemi Panarin’s truth bomb after Game 4 loss to the Lightning should calm NY fans

Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers are coming home empty-handed after a two-game trip to Amalie Arena, the home of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who won Games 3 and 4 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference finals. With the Rangers losing momentum and letting the two-time defending league champions back tie the series up at 2-2, Panarin tried to put things into perspective, in hopes of keeping the Rangers and their supporters optimistic, heading to Game 4.
NHL Playoffs: Lightning dominate Rangers to even series

The NHL Playoffs Eastern Conference Final is all square at two games each after the Tampa Bay Lightning put on a clinic to beat the New York Rangers. On Tuesday, the final score of 4-1 was flattering for the visitors with Tampa controlling the play from the onset. The series will now shift back to New York where the Rangers are 8-1 in the playoffs.
Alex DeBrincat not expected to remain with Blackhawks amid rebuild

The Chicago Blackhawks are committed to a full rebuild now that Kyle Davidson has taken over as general manager. He has said so on several occasions and proved his intentions by trading 23-year-old forward Brandon Hagel for a haul of assets. Franchise icons like Jonathan Toews have openly wondered about what that means for their future with the organization, as a complete teardown appears to be on the way.
The Hockey Writers

Penguins Can’t Contend Even if Core Returns

The 2017 Stanley Cup Final was the culmination of a decade’s worth of work. When Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was handed the Cup from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, it was widely believed that the Penguins were re-launching as a dynasty, having also won the Stanley Cup the previous year. The same players who had won the Penguins first new-era championship in 2009 were still there in 2017, and it seemed like they were re-invigorated and transformed into their former selves.
The needs of the Maple Leafs at the 2022 NHL Draft

The Maple Leafs have three picks in this year’s draft and they better make them count. With the lack of draft capital throughout the last year, Toronto has had to make every pick like it’s their last. Securing Matthew Knies in the second round looked like a steal and drafting Ty Voit in the fifth round wasn’t too shabby either.
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Moves to paternity list

Rengifo was placed on the paternity list Wednesday. Rengifo has been operating as the Angels' primary second baseman over the past few weeks, but he'll step away from the team for a few days in order to spend some time with his family. Jack Mayfield was called up to provide infield depth and will start at the keystone Wednesday against Boston.
Red Wings’ 2022 RFAs: Contract Projections for Zadina, Walman & More

Compared to the last two offseasons, Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings don’t have many restricted free agents (RFAs) to sign. In fact, Yzerman only has eight RFAs on his plate this summer. And not all will be getting new contracts. As with every offseason, supply and demand of cap space, roster spots, and player roles will have an impact on contract negotiations.
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Sitting amid slump

Dozier is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Dozier will take a seat after going 1-for-18 with seven strikeouts over his last five games. Though Carlos Santana is getting the nod at first base Tuesday in favor of Dozier, he's expected to serve as more of a part-time starter moving forward while the 17-36 Royals prioritize the development of younger players.
Pirates' Aaron Fletcher: Rejoins parent club

The Pirates recalled Fletcher from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Fletcher rejoins the Pirates for the first time since early May, when he was up with the big club for just one day while serving as the 27th man for the Bucs' doubleheader with the Tigers. Since returning to the minors, Fletcher has produced an 0.82 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 5:3 K:BB in 11 innings out of the Indianapolis bullpen.
New York Rangers lineup in flux for Game 5 versus Lightning

The New York Rangers are just hours away from the biggest game of their season. At 8:00 PM on Thursday night, they face the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 with the series tied at two. Earlier today, Bolts’ coach Jon Cooper ruled out Brayden Point for this contest but...
Angels' Jack Mayfield: Back with big-league club

Mayfield was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and is starting at second base Wednesday against the Red Sox. The 31-year-old was demoted to Triple-A in mid-May but will rejoin the Angels on Wednesday with Luis Rengifo headed to the paternity list. Mayfield has appeared in 20 MLB games this season and has a .220/.270/.322 slash line with one home run, six RBI and one stolen base.
Rays' Calvin Faucher: Recalled by Rays

Faucher was recalled by the Rays on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Faucher has been quite busy over the past week. He was recalled Friday only to be optioned two days later, but he's back again four days after that with Andrew Kittredge (elbow) hitting the injured list. Faucher's only major-league experience has come this season and has seen him allow five runs in two innings of relief work, so don't expect to see him handling high-leverage innings any time soon.
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Pulled after four innings Thursday

Eflin allowed a run on four hits, three walks and a hit batsman while striking out two in four innings. He did not factor into the decision in an 8-3 win Thursday in Milwaukee. The lone run against Eflin came on Willy Adames' first-inning homer. Throughout the rest of his...
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Steps out of lineup

McMahon is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at San Francisco, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. The 27-year-old went 2-for-5 versus Atlanta on Sunday but still has a .578 OPS over his past 10 games, and he'll take a seat Tuesday for only the third time all season. It's possible McMahon receives more regular off days going forward following the promotion of prospect Elehuris Montero, who is starting at third base against the Giants.
Pirates' Liover Peguero: Enduring power outage

Peguero has hit just .260/.291/.394 with one home run and six steals across his last 31 games for Double-A Altoona. Thanks to a hot start, his season line still sits at .293/.320/.476 -- pretty good for a 21-year-old in Double-A. Nonetheless, Peguero's power production has dried up recently, and plate discipline has been an issue too, as he's posted a 3.7 percent walk rate and 26.7 percent strikeout rate over the aforementioned 31-game stretch. He has enough pop, speed and contact ability to be relevant for fantasy purposes one day, but he'll need to improve his approach against upper-level pitching before he makes it to the big leagues.
CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Scratched, available off bench

Duvall was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the A's due to left triceps cramping, though he'll still be available off the bench. The triceps injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern, but it will still cost Duvall at least one game. Guillermo Heredia will man left field in his place for Atlanta.
Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Playing time could decrease

Pujols is just 4-for-25 (.160) in his last nine games. Pujols has already seen limited playing time this year, and his current slump isn't doing anything to earn him more starts. The 42-year-old could be in line for a further reduced role with Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) returning Tuesday and Dylan Carson (hamstring) likely not far behind. That could push rookies Juan Yepez and Brendan Donovan into the designated hitter spot more often, as their bats have commanded more playing time than Pujols, who is now slashing. 211/.324/.367 in 31 contests.
