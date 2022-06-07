ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's called having honor and integrity': Reaction to Greg Norman, Jack Nicklaus spat

By Lori Schmidt, The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
Greg Norman has teed off on Jack Nicklaus, calling the Golden Bear a hypocrite.

Norman, who won 20 PGA Tour events and 71 international tournaments during his playing career, is a backer of the Saudi financed LIV Golf series.

Nicklaus, a golf legend, owns 73 PGA Tour wins and captured a record 18 majors before he started to focus on course design.

The Memorial: Jack Nicklaus addresses a number of topics

And according to Norman, Nicklaus originally supported LIV Golf before publicly pledging his allegiance exclusively to the PGA.

“Nicklaus attended a LIV presentation and later wrote in an email that the new tour had his blessing,” Norman told The Washington Post.

The back-and-forth has naturally attracted the attention of golf fans, some of whom compared what the two men did as players and their resulting legacies.

What Greg Norman said about Jack Nicklaus, Rory McIlroy

Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus could save PGA Tour from LIV Golf

Others pointed out that Nicklaus signed on to design courses in Saudi Arabia or noted that In a breach-of-contract lawsuit, Nicklaus Companies, LLC, claims that it had to convince Nicklaus to abandon the idea of working with LIV Golf.

Some wonder if Greg Norman is telling the truth about Jack Nicklaus

Most side with Jack Nicklaus, not Greg Norman over LIV Golf

But most believed Nicklaus was, in the end, taking a principled stand.

Some credit Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus. But LIV Golf has money

Although at least one internet wag joked that everyone's principles are for sale – for the right price.

