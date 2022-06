Jonesboro’s double-digit city sales and use tax gains each month in 2022 finally slowed in May, but the city’s overall blistering pace is still on a record-setting track. Northeast Arkansas’ largest city collected $2.2 million during the month, a 4.4% ($92,000) increase from the same month in 2021, according to city records. The total was up 11.1% ($219,893) when compared to the monthly projected budget.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 11 HOURS AGO