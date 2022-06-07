ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Johnny Depp Makes TikTok Debut, Thanks Loyal Fans For Unwavering Support After Legal Win

By Molly Claire Goddard
 2 days ago
mega

Johnny Depp is full of love for the people who have stood by him during this trying time. The actor, 58, made his first TikTok video on Tuesday, June 7, to thank his loyal fans and supporters after he scored a huge legal victory in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard .

mega

"To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters," Depp wrote alongside a heartfelt video of his time throughout the six-week trial to his 4.4 million followers. "We've been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together."

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT DR. SHANNON CURRY, THE PSYCHOLOGIST WHO SEEMED TO BE EXCHANGING GLANCES WITH JOHNNY DEPP AT HIS TRIAL

"We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together," the Pirates of the Caribbean star declared before wrapping up his caption. "You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD."

As OK! previously reported , the Black Mass actor was awarded $10.35 million by a Virginia jury last week after Heard, 36, was found liable for defaming Depp in her 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post where she labeled herself a victim of abuse. The Aquaman star did not name Depp directly in the essay and countersued for $100 million.

Following the verdict, Depp released a statement that read in part, "Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed."

THEY OBJECT! JOHNNY DEPP & HIS LEGAL TEAM REFUSE TO HAND OVER $86K TO ACLU FOR AMBER HEARD SUBPOENAS

"All in the blink of an eye. False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me," he pointed out. "It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled ."

"My decision to pursue this case , knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought," the Dark Shadows star explained.

mega

"From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me," Depp concluded. "I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that. I am, and have been, overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world."

