Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara Courthouse gets a facelift

By Mina Wahab
 5 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.- The Santa Barbara County Courthouse is getting a major makeover starting Tuesday.

This is the first time a major construction project will be taking place since the building was first completed in 1929.

The restoration project will enhance the exterior of the building, as well as the roof, all while maintaining the building's historic charm. The building drainage systems, skylights, concrete balcony assemblies, cast stone elements, and wood windows will all be repaired. In order to preserve the historic magnificence of the building, similar materials will be used during the restoration process.

The project will be comprised of four phases, with Phase 1 wrapping up in September and Phases 2 through 4 beginning as soon as funds are available.

This National Historic Landmark will still remain open to the public, but the scaffolding will be visible. This may interfere with photo opportunities for wedding participants. There will be noise, dust, and odors during this time.

