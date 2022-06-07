Quick progress made on first cutting of hay

Wisconsin had 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending June 5, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Farmers made quick progress on the first cutting of hay and continued planting small grains, corn and soybeans.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 1% very short, 9% short, 79% adequate and 11% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 1% very short, 10% short, 80% adequate and 9% surplus.

Spring tillage was reported as 94% complete, almost three weeks behind last year but even with the five-year average.

Corn planting was 89% complete, 13 days behind last year but one day ahead of the average. Corn emerged was 73%, one week behind last year but one day ahead of the average. Corn condition was 84% good to excellent statewide.

Soybean planting was 86% complete, 10 days behind last year but five days ahead of the average. Soybeans emerged was 58%, one week behind last year but two days ahead of the average. Soybean condition was 81% good to excellent.

Potato planting was reported as 92% complete. Potato condition was 95% good to excellent.

Oats planted was reported as 92% complete, almost three weeks behind last year and four days behind the average.

Oats emerged was at 81%, two weeks behind last year and two days behind the average. One percent of oats had headed. Oat condition was 83% good to excellent, up four percentage points from last week. Winter wheat was 19% headed, 10 days behind last year and four days behind the average. Winter wheat condition was rated 86% good to excellent, up three percentage points from last week.

The first cutting of alfalfa was reported at 51% complete, one day behind last year but one day ahead of the average. All hay condition was reported 79% good to excellent condition, up two percentage points from the previous week.

Pasture condition was rated 74% good to excellent, up five percentage points from the previous week.