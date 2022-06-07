ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jeff Goldblum takes one more bite out of ‘Jurassic World’

By JAKE COYLE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YMNCh_0g3LsVmH00
1 of 13

NEW YORK (AP) — There is only one person who, in the middle of a massive dystopic dinosaur movie, can utter a line like “That’s bananas” with just the right timing and inflection.

For almost three decades, off and on, Jeff Goldblum has played Dr. Ian Malcolm with particular Goldblumian panache. As the stylish chaos theorist of the “Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic World” films, Goldblum is voice of reason and comedy relief in one, an auger of nature’s unpredictability who can’t help marveling at seeing his theories in action, even if that poses immediate danger to himself.

It’s one of the 69-year-old actor’s best-known characters. Yet in even big movies like “Jurassic Park” and “Independence Day,” Goldblum has such a singular manner and much-imitated tempo that he’s never been particularly defined by those roles. It’s more that Goldblum, in putting his own idiosyncratic spin on them, marks the characters, rather than the other way around. Life finds a way in “Jurassic Park,” and so does Goldblum.

In Colin Trevorrow’s “Jurassic World: Dominion, ” which opens in theaters Thursday, Goldblum — along with original cast members Laura Dern and Sam Neill — returns to close out the franchise’s second trilogy of films in a sprawling adventure set in a near future where dinosaurs have spread across the world, as has ecological imbalance and a plague of giant locusts.

For Goldblum, the son of a doctor and host of the Disney+ series “The World According to Jeff Goldblum,” the subjects and themes of the movie dovetail with some of his own curiosities and interests in how we might, he says, “upgrade our stewardship of the planet.” What does Goldblum, the movies’ resident chaotician, think of our increasingly tumultuous times?

“I don’t know anything about what I’m talking about. But let’s utter the word ‘entropy’ and ‘systems’ and how things break down,” Goldblum says, speaking from London. “Before the butterfly comes out of the chrysalis, the caterpillar has some convulsions, chaotic convulsions. But it’s not death, necessarily. It’s the onset of transformation.”

Satisfied that he’s perhaps arrived at a kernel of truth, Goldblum concludes, “Hey, what about that?”

Chaos and harmony feature prominently in most conversations with Goldblum, an ever-riffing, cosmically attuned raconteur. He tends to speak as if narrating his brain’s inner-workings in real time, arriving now and then at ideas worth pausing to savor and existential epiphanies that delight him.

One question, for example, about whether his sons’ names — River Joe and Charlie Ocean — suggest some ecological bent sends Goldblum on a jag about ocean environmental health, fundraising for Oceana, the song “Moon River” (which Goldblum, an accomplished pianist, says his band might soon record), Carly Simon’s “Let the River Run,” the movie “Working Girl,” Mark Harris’ Mike Nichols biography and a white-water rafting trip on the Kern River.

“Water is life, isn’t it?” says Goldblum. “If they ever wanted to drop the Goldblum and just go with River Joe, that sounds evocative to me, that sounds like a good character. Or Charlie Ocean. I like both of those. Nothing wrong with Goldblum, but if they want to change it, fine with me.”

Either through experience (Goldblum’s early films included two with the improvisational Robert Altman, “a dipsy doodle of an artist,” he says) or practice (Goldblum credits acting teacher Sandy Meisner with instilling in him “a continuity of digging”), Goldblum has arrived at his unique cadence and perpetual state of curiosity.

“At the beginning of the day, I remind myself: free association, stream of consciousness, perceptual readiness and then openness,” says Goldblum. “This whole business of acting and music seems to be, if nothing else, an invitation toward opening up. Opening yourself up in both directions. Not only to what’s around you in reception but then in your giving back, reacting and offering something.”

After co-starring in “Jurassic Park” and its 1997 sequel, “The Lost World,” Goldblum returned to Ian Malcolm in 2018′s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” during which his character testifies to the U.S. Congress. Malcolm recommends letting the exploding volcano determine the fate of the dinosaurs on Isla Nublar. Goldblum relished it.

“I was full of juice,” he says. “I was in this froth of fun, which I sometimes get in.”

Trevorrow, who has co-written the trilogy and directed the first and third installments, first worked with Goldblum on a “Jurassic World” Super Bowl ad for Jeep. Goldblum wasn’t what he expected.

“You think that he’s purely improvisational and maybe even a loose canon,” says Trevorrow. “But on this movie, I’d just see him walking out on the garden at the hotel we were staying in going over his lines again and again and coming in and delivering a very precise, considered performance.”

Production on “Jurassic World: Dominion” was halted in 2020 due to the pandemic. When shooting restarted, the studio rented out a hotel in England near Pinewood Studios for cast and crew. Goldblum would sometimes play the piano there with his castmates and Trevorrow — “musicales and hootenanny’s of one kind or another,” Goldblum says. Dern posted one video of her, Neill and Goldblum singing the Beatles’ “Blackbird.”

“He’s a beautiful man,” says Trevorrow. “We would have really thoughtful conversations about his perspective on where we’re at. There was a depth to it all, honestly, when it comes to the experience of making the film and going through pandemic together.”

For the “Jurassic World: Dominion” cast and filmmakers, making a movie about nature’s resistance to humankind’s meddling during the pandemic took on real-world resonance. As in the movie, the world might be ending but Goldblum is still there keeping the spirits up.

“What else can we do?” says Goldblum. “Being a Sandy Meisner devotee, I’m a romantic about the ensemble credo and synergy and, like this movie depicts, what educated, smart and deeply caring people can do — even a few of them — together at a crucial moment. They can even sometimes defeat the forces of ignorance, corruption and greed, and keep the homo sapiens ball moving along a little more. Maybe.”

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Jeff Goldblum recalls eating popcorn with Princess Diana at Jurassic Park screening: ‘She was a spectacular lady’

Jeff Goldblum has recalled the time he ate popcorn with Princess Diana at a screening of Jurassic Park.The actor said that the Princess of Wales had been a “spectacular lady” when they were sat next to one other at an early showing of the 1993 film. Goldblum relayed the story at the global premiere of the forthcoming Jurassic World: Dominion on Monday (6 June) in Los Angeles.Recalling the premiere of the original Nineties film, he told Entertainment Tonight: “I’m remembering London.“We showed it to – speaking of the Jubilee, the Platinum Jubilee – we showed it to Princess Diana...
ABC News

Laura Dern, Sam Neill discuss 20-year age gap of their 'Jurassic Park' romance

While "Jurassic Park" is universally thought of as a family-friendly film, Laura Dern and Sam Neill are questioning how "appropriate" their onscreen romance really was. "I am 20 years older than Laura! Which at the time was a completely appropriate age difference for a leading man and lady!" Neill, who played paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant, told The Sunday Times.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

All grown up! Ariana Richards, 42, who was 13 when she starred in 1993's Jurassic Park, is glamorous at Jurassic World: Dominion premiere... after quitting Hollywood in 2013 to become a painter

She played the curious and computer savvy child Lex in the 1993 movie Jurassic Park, which was the first flick from the famed film franchise. And on Monday evening Ariana Richards proved she is all grown up as she appeared on the carpet at the Jurassic World: Dominion premiere at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood that also saw Laura Dern, Chris Pratt and Jeff Goldblum attend.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Neill
Person
Laura Dern
Person
Robert Altman
Person
Carly Simon
Person
Colin Trevorrow
Person
Jeff Goldblum
Daily Mail

Tom Cruise is dapper in a classic black tuxedo while co-star Jennifer Connelly looks flawless in a chic metallic gown as they arrive at the Top Gun: Maverick screening before actor wins an honorary Palme d’Or award during Cannes Film Festival

Leading man Tom Cruise and his co-star Jennifer Connelly dressed to impress on Wednesday as they arrived at the star-studded premiere of their film Top Gun: Maverick premiere at the Palais des Festivals during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. The actor, 59, who reprised his famous role as LT...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jurassic Park#Film Star#Goldblumian
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jennifer Connelly on Love Scenes With Tom Cruise and Learning to Tend Bar

Click here to read the full article. Despite the optics of shirtless volleyball games and locker room sparring, you can’t make a “Top Gun” movie without a strong and emotionally centered woman. For “Top Gun: Maverick,” a sequel 36 years in the making, the successor to the original film’s Kelly McGillis is Jennifer Connelly. She plays Penny Benjamin, a character referenced in the first film, and love interest to Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Playing a single mom who owns an Air Force watering hole, Connelly brings new dimensions to an ’80s classic. It’s hard to believe you haven’t worked with...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ComicBook

Julia Roberts Says Her New Movie With George Clooney Is "Probably Going to Be Terrible"

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reuniting once again for a new romantic comedy titled Ticket to Paradise. The movie is set to be released later this year, and follows "exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made." During a recent interview with Variety, Roberts talked about the movie and joked about its potential to be "terrible."
MOVIES
BGR.com

The hit Netflix series that just dethroned Ozark to take the #1 spot

It was bound to happen sooner or later, a new Netflix series coming along to bump Ozark out of the top spot on the streamer’s Top 10 ranking of shows in the US. And now we know which new title wins that honor. It’s The Lincoln Lawyer, a new legal drama adapted from author Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name.
TV SERIES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

937K+
Followers
454K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy