St. Mary School of Milford Class of 2022 Graduates

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a beautiful ceremony held on Friday, June 3,...

hamlethub.com

Meet Ridgefield High School Top 10 Scholars

Ridgefield High School Class of 2022 will graduate on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at O’Neill Center at Western Connecticut State University’s Westside Campus. Meet Ridgefield High School Top Ten Scholars 2021-2022 (listed in alphabetical order) Evan Vincent Bellusci. Hersha Urmila Chauhan. Adelaine Cheryl Mik Fincham.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Wilton Garden Club Honors Wilton High’s Natasha Ring with Scholarship

It just happens sometimes. Life is heading strongly in one direction with a passion in one area with little room for anything else. Then an unexpected event takes place that changes everything. Such was the case with Wilton High School Senior Natasha Ring. She had concentrated most of her time...
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Danbury resident Ronnie Gulla, 80, DHS grad, has died

Emil R. Gulla, 80, of Danbury, died on Monday evening, June 6, 2022, at his residence. Best known by “Ronnie”, he was born in Danbury on April 4, 1942, to George and Helen (Bakos) Gulla. He attended local schools and graduated from Danbury High School in the Class...
hamlethub.com

Pomperaug High School students invite you to Walk on Sunshine this Sunday!

Hi! We are Sadie Blackwell and Nora Hampton and we created Walking on Sunshine in order to bring our community together and learn about all we have around us. Bring your friends and family to a fun summer evening of donating, food, live music, and a 50/50 raffle. Not only will the track be open for walking/running, but the inside of the turf will also be open for yard-games and activities. The outer track will be lined with the local charities who are ready and eager to make connections and collect donations.
Services planned for Ridgefield resident John F. Murry Jr., 88

A resident of Ridgefield for the past year, Mr. Murry was a retired accountant. He was a devoted parishioner of St. Matthew’s Church of Dix Hills, NY and enjoyed baseball and Frank Sinatra. Mr. Murry is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary, as well as their two children; Thomas Murry and his wife, Grace, and Laura Keenan Pasquale and her husband, Robert “Rocky” Pasquale. In addition, Mr. Murry is survived by four grandchildren; Joseph Murry and his wife, Kayla, Shannon Murry, Daniel Keenan and Colleen Keenan.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Holly Mehne Earns Dean's List Honor at The University of Saint Joseph

Holly Mehne of Sherman, CT, has been named to The University of Saint Joseph Spring 2022 Dean's list. To be named to the Dean's list, students must have earned a GPA of 3.50 or higher for the semester, with no grade lower than a "B." Holly is studying Social Work.
themonroesun.com

Monroe educator is Connecticut’s Middle School Science Teacher of the Year

MONROE, CT — Melissa Carter grew up in Monroe and went on to embark on a 19-year-teaching career after graduating from Masuk High School with the Class of ’98. In the Monroe public school district, she is among the original teachers to start the Jockey Hollow Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) Academy 11 years ago.
MONROE, CT
hamlethub.com

Danbury Resident Shea Jakubowski Named to Dean's List at Hood College

Shea Jakubowski '22, of Danbury, was named to the Dean's List at Hood College for the spring 2022 semester. The Dean's List recognizes degree-seeking students who completed at least six semester hours of Hood work with at least a 3.5 semester GPA. Hood College is an independent, liberal arts college,...
GreenwichTime

11 ice cream places worth an afternoon drive in Connecticut

Long story short, ice cream is delicious. It’s so delicious, in fact, that there is an entire nursery rhyme dedicated to shrieking in joy at the sight of its creamy goodness. Here in Connecticut, there are a number of local creameries that make delicious ice cream, frozen yogurt and...
mycitizensnews.com

Damaged school flooring addressed at Naugatuck schools

NAUGATUCK — The borough is looking to remove old and damaged asbestos vinyl flooring in three schools. The Board of Mayor and Burgesses unanimously approved to spend $400,000 in funds from the capital reserve account for the removal and replacement of vinyl asbestos flooring at City Hill Middle School, Andrew Avenue Elementary School and Salem Elementary School.
NAUGATUCK, CT
Register Citizen

25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, June 10 - June 12

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The second week of Pride month features rainbow-filled events, as well as some delicious food-filled festivals across the state. Here are some things to do this weekend:. Bands, Brews & BBQ For Mohegan Sun’s Annual BBQ Fest. Uncasville.
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield High School Senior Internships, Part 2: Baby Chicks, Photoshoots, and a Nitro Pepsi

Editor's note: this is Part 2 of Carolyn Neugarten's story on Ridgefield High School Class of 2022 Internships. To take a look at Part 1, click here. Maddy Gonley, with a Nitro Pepsi slid across her desk and firm pouring instructions, began her internship at PepsiCo determined to thoroughly understand the world of chemical engineering. “Most schools focus more on the pharmaceutical side …food service is a niche aspect of chemical engineering that isn’t really talked about,” Maddy explained. PepsiCo’s Research and Development Facility in Valhalla propels her right into the heart of food science, where Maddy has the opportunity to shadow chemical engineers in Pepsi’s pilot plant for a few hours every morning. Much of her time is also spent mixing solutions in set ratios in the lab. Written reports follow - temperature and pH levels of the solutions are carefully recorded, and certain ingredients such as aspartame are analyzed. In addition, Maddy has the opportunity to meet a vast variety of chemical engineers and question them on Zoom about their work.
RIDGEFIELD, CT

