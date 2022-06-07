St. Mary School of Milford Class of 2022 Graduates

A resident of Ridgefield for the past year, Mr. Murry was a retired accountant. He was a devoted parishioner of St. Matthew’s Church of Dix Hills, NY and enjoyed baseball and Frank Sinatra. Mr. Murry is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary, as well as their two children; Thomas Murry and his wife, Grace, and Laura Keenan Pasquale and her husband, Robert “Rocky” Pasquale. In addition, Mr. Murry is survived by four grandchildren; Joseph Murry and his wife, Kayla, Shannon Murry, Daniel Keenan and Colleen Keenan.
