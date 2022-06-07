St. Mary School of Milford Class of 2022 Graduates

Editor's note: this is Part 2 of Carolyn Neugarten's story on Ridgefield High School Class of 2022 Internships. To take a look at Part 1, click here. Maddy Gonley, with a Nitro Pepsi slid across her desk and firm pouring instructions, began her internship at PepsiCo determined to thoroughly understand the world of chemical engineering. “Most schools focus more on the pharmaceutical side …food service is a niche aspect of chemical engineering that isn’t really talked about,” Maddy explained. PepsiCo’s Research and Development Facility in Valhalla propels her right into the heart of food science, where Maddy has the opportunity to shadow chemical engineers in Pepsi’s pilot plant for a few hours every morning. Much of her time is also spent mixing solutions in set ratios in the lab. Written reports follow - temperature and pH levels of the solutions are carefully recorded, and certain ingredients such as aspartame are analyzed. In addition, Maddy has the opportunity to meet a vast variety of chemical engineers and question them on Zoom about their work.

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO