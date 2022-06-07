ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Downtown Roanoke ready to welcome summer refreshment zone

By Kelly Fisher
wfxrtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE Va. (WFXR) — Beginning Friday, residents and visitors ages 21 and up in downtown Roanoke will be allowed to consume alcoholic beverages in the pre-selected designated outdoor refreshment area (DORA). Downtown Roanoke, Inc. says...

www.wfxrtv.com

Comments / 3

