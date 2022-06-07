Downtown Roanoke ready to welcome summer refreshment zone

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — With the severe season underway, there are ways you can protect your home and property from power surges and potential damage. “Virginia has about seven tornadoes and 40 days of thunderstorm activity a year, and Roanoke is particularly vulnerable to late afternoon thunderstorms,” said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services. “This means that your family could experience anything from major power surges to power outages than can last for hours, if not days. This can cause damage to your home`s electrical equipment or cut the power to any healthcare devices like breathing machines or home dialysis equipment.”

ROANOKE, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO