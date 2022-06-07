ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Infected blood scandal payments could run into billions, report suggests

By Haroon Siddique Legal affairs correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vh6hB_0g3LrJT000
Robert Francis QC Photograph: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

Compensation for victims of the infected blood scandal could run into billions of pounds after a government commissioned report suggested thousands of people should receive minimum payments of £100,000 each.

Sir Robert Francis QC , was asked to make recommendations for a framework for compensation and redress for people infected after being given factor VIII blood products that were contaminated with HIV and hepatitis C imported from the US in the 1970s and 1980s, or after being exposed to tainted blood through transfusions or after childbirth. It has been described as the biggest treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.

In his study, published on Tuesday , Francis says there is a compelling case for awarding interim payments as soon as possible to those previously accepted as eligible for support.

He says: “Many wish to be able to settle their affairs before they die. Challenging though it is to do this before the scheme has been set up and is fully operational, and before the conclusions of the [public] inquiry are available, I suggest that such a payment should be made now, reflecting the minimum any infected person could be expected to receive under the scheme. I have suggested this is unlikely to be less than £100,000 in any case.”

While Francis says that it is not currently possible to know the number of people who may be eligible for compensation were a scheme to be set up, it has previously been suggested that as many as 30,000 people became severely ill as a result of the scandal, with approximately 3,000 having died to date. If tens of thousands of people received £100,000 each it would take the total compensation into the billions.

However, the Factor 8 campaign group has disputed that such a high number of people were infected and noted that some believe it was invented to “make the scandal appear to be ‘too expensive to compensate’”. It says that as of 2015, 5,500 people had accessed financial support, which would have included widows, children, infected partners and other estate beneficiaries as well as those infected.

Jason Evans, whose father died after receiving contaminated blood and who founded the Factor 8 campaign , welcomed the report, adding: “What’s important now is that we have time to fully read and consider it. As yet there is no commitment from government that compensation will happen and it’s important for all those impacted to understand this. I believe it would bring some sense of security if the government were to make such a commitment before the inquiry reports next year.”

The report recommends that victims should be compensated, among other things, for physical and social injury, stigma and social isolation, the cost of care and loss of income. It also recommends that partners, children, siblings and parents of infected people as well as other family members or very close friends who suffered mental or physical consequences should be admitted to the compensation scheme.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Kate Burt, chief executive of the Haemophilia Society, said: “Thousands have died waiting for the government to do the right thing – now the time has come to act.”

Des Collins, senior partner at Collins Solicitors, legal adviser to more than 1,500 victims of the infected blood scandal, also urged swift action but said it was “undoubtedly an historic day for the many campaigners who have fought so hard for up to 40 years”.

The government said analysis of Francis’s findings “cannot be completed hurriedly”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Concern grows as two new Omicron sub-variants spread across US

Two new sub-variants of Omicron are spreading throughout the US, leaving experts concerned about their transmissibility amid America’s ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published on Tuesday, sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 now account for almost 13% of all new Covid-19 cases in the US between 29 May and 4 June, making up 5.4% and 7.6% of cases, respectively.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Brexit helping cause harmful increase in fake ecstasy, study warns

Summer festivalgoers are being warned that an “unprecedented shift” in the drug market caused by a combination of Brexit, Covid lockdowns and police operations against supply chains has led to a sharp and potentially harmful increase in fake MDMA. Criminologists and chemists have found that almost half of...
U.K.
Daily Mail

'Tainted blood' victims should receive £100,000 in damages as many are running out of time and 'will not survive long enough' to see the money, review says

Victims of the tainted-blood scandal should be urgently compensated £100,000 each as many are 'worryingly unwell' and running out of time, a review has said. Sir Robert Francis QC urged ministers to immediately make the interim payments to those who contracted HIV and hepatitis in what has been called 'the worst treatment disaster in NHS history'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Transfusions#Blood Group#The Guardian Compensation#Nhs
Daily Mail

Doctors are left stunned after cancer 'disappears' for EVERY patient in drug trial - raising hopes treatment is 'tip of the iceberg' and can be used to help people fighting other forms of the disease

A new colorectal cancer drug has shocked researchers with how effective it is against the highly dangerous disease, after it virtually cured every member of a clinical trial. Dostarlimab, a monoclonal antibody drug that is already approved to treat endometrial cancer in the UK, smashed expectations in a trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
CANCER
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Popular Vitamin Causing The Human Eye To Attack Itself

Experts have warned that a popular vitamin supplement could raise the risk of BLINDNESS. Vitamin supplements are meant to provide the body with the vitamins it requires for maximum health. One problem with the pills is that they are not regulated, which means that many boosters have high concentrations of ingredients that could be harmful. Another common problem is inappropriate dosing. With some supplements, failure to follow the directions could result in “severe vision” loss.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two nurse, 52, who claimed husband had died in 'audacious' bid to claim his £400,000 life insurance is struck off after registering to work while suspended due to fraud probe

A mother-of-two nurse who faked her husband's death in an 'audacious' attempt to claim a £400,000 life insurance payout before she lied to get another job while suspended has been struck off. Thulile Bhebhe, 52, told insurers Aviva that her partner Bekezela Bhebhe had suffered a pulmonary embolism while...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HIV
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

20-year-old fully vaccinated woman, who was hospitalized after the second Covid vaccine dose and still has symptoms months after the vaccination, has been expelled from campus for refusing to get booster shot

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus has been the very first variant of the virus that easily evades both natural and vaccine immunity. That’s the reason why many countries, including America, in the winter months set new record high number of Covid-19 cases despite decent vaccination rates and people with natural immunity who had previously recovered from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

One in three people are infected with _Toxoplasma_ parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

Toxoplasma gondii is probably the most successful parasite in the world today. This microscopic creature is capable of infecting any mammal or bird, and people across all continents are infected. Once infected, a person carries Toxoplasma for life. So far, we don’t have a drug that can eradicate the parasite from the body. And there is no vaccine approved for use in humans. Across the world, it’s estimated 30–50% of people are infected with Toxoplasma – and infections may be increasing in Australia. A survey of studies conducted at blood banks and pregnancy clinics across the country in the 1970s put...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

The One Supplement You Should Be Having Every Morning To Reduce Your Risk Of Heart Disease

Your heart is one of the most important organs of your body and keeping it healthy is extremely important. In an article published by Johns Hopkins Medicine, “Heart disease accounts for one in every four deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is the leading cause of death for both American women and men.” Coronary heart disease, high blood pressure, rheumatic heart disease, and stroke are just some examples of this illness.
HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

308K+
Followers
76K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy