Hampton, VA

Hampton University celebrates Dr. William R. Harvey's retirement

By Adrianna Lawrence
 2 days ago

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University will be celebrating Dr. William R. Harvey’s retirement this weekend, after he spent more than 40 years as president.

The university will host ‘Celebrating a Legend’s Legacy: The Harvey Years Gala’ this Saturday, June 11 at 6 p.m. at the Hampton University Convocation Center. It’s open to the public.

The event is black-tie and includes a gourmet dinner, dancing, networking, and some big, well-known names.

Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight fame will serve as MC at the event, and multi-Grammy Award winner Babyface will perform.

Gala tickets are $300 each. Money raised from the event will help fund various scholarships, the new Harvey Legacy Endowed Scholarship and the Harvey Legacy Current-Use Scholarship.

Dr. Harvey has presided as HU president since 1978.

Hampton University will be enforcing their COVID-19 protocols, which include:

  • Proof of full vaccination
  • Temperature checks
  • Masks must be worn at all times except during meals

More information on this event and to purchase tickets, click here .

