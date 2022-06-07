ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferrum, VA

Heck joins sports information staff

By STAFF REPORT
Franklin News Post
 2 days ago

FERRUM - Benton Heck, a Ferrum College graduate, has been hired by the college as assistant sports information director. Heck starts in his new position July 1. Heck earned his bachelor's in recreation leadership with a minor in business this past April. Heck will assist Sports Information Director Gary...

thefranklinnewspost.com

SONTAG, MS

