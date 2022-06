WENATCHEE — Chelan County has about $14.8 million to help bounce back from the COVID-19 crisis, and it wants your input on how to spend it. The county received the allocation through the American Rescue Plan Act, which allows the money to be spent under federal guidelines for pandemic recovery. Among other goals, Chelan County wants to use the cash to improve its services to residents, and offer grants to local small agricultural businesses that have suffered during the pandemic.

