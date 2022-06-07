ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Inland Broward County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-07 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-07 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 02:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * a portion of South Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Broward, Coastal Miami-Dade, Coastal Palm Beach, Metro Broward, Metro Miami-Dade, and Metro Palm Beach. * Through this evening * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Recent rainfall accumulations have led to saturated ground across coastal and metro southeast Florida. Additional excessive rainfall could lead to additional flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Metro Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 04:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Metro Palm Beach County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * a portion of South Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Broward, Coastal Miami-Dade, Coastal Palm Beach, Metro Broward, Metro Miami-Dade, and Metro Palm Beach. * Through this evening * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Recent rainfall accumulations have led to saturated ground across coastal and metro southeast Florida. Additional excessive rainfall could lead to additional flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

