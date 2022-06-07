Wisconsin offers 2024 prospects Ronan O'Connell and Vaboue Toure

The Badgers made two big offers in the class of 2024 on Monday afternoon.

After wrapping up a busy weekend filled with official visitors from the 2023 recruiting class, the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff shifted gears and welcomed a horde of summer campers on Monday.

Having the chance to see prospects in person, the staff sent out several new offers to prospects, including 2023 athlete Trech Kekahuna and 2025 cornerback Tre Poteat .

In addition to identifying new targets in the 2023 and 2025 classes, Wisconsin also extended a pair of offers in the 2024 class to Ronan O'Connell and Vaboue Toure.

Let's break down both of the intriguing 2024 prospects.

Ronan O'Connell

After a strong camp performance on Monday, offensive lineman Ronan O'Connell came away with an offer from the Badgers.

From Tennessee, O'Connell is unranked by Rivals and 247 Sports at this time, but he already has a robust offer list. Wisconsin joins Charlotte, Florida State, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami (OH), Middle Tennessee State, Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Western Kentucky early on.

At 6-foot-5, he is the No. 1 ranked offensive linemen in the state for 2024, and he could project to play tackle or along the interior depending on how he develops over the next year or so.

He reportedly runs a 4.95 40-yard dash and also boasts a 79" inch wingspan which is impressive considering he just finished his sophomore year of high school.

Wisconsin offensive line coach Bob Bostad made the offer to O'Connell after camp, and he represents the second important target for Bostad in the state of Tennessee, as offensive lineman Joe Crocker recently took an official visit to Madison last weekend.

O'Connell is also a standout wrestler and is an aggressive blocker with heavy hands. I would expect his offer list to grow this summer, but the fact that he made the trip for camp shows a high level of mutual interest early in the recruiting process.

You can check out his sophomore highlights here .

Vaboue Toure

Also earning an offer from Wisconsin on Monday was four-star safety Vaboue Toure from Irvington High School in New Jersey.

Unlike O'Connell, Toure did not participate in camp, but that did not stop the staff from reaching out with an offer to the highly-regarded prospect out of the Garden State.

At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Toure is already one of the best defensive backs in the 2024 cycle, and he has a growing offer list as a result. Wisconsin was one of three schools to offer Toure on Monday alone, and with other offers from schools like Alabama, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kentucky, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, and West Virginia, he will likely be a tough win on the recruiting trail for the Badgers.

His oldest brother plays for Rutgers currently, and his older brother is a 2023 three-star considering Rutgers at this time.

Cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat extended the offer to Toure on behalf of the program, and it will be fascinating to see how big of a factor Wisconsin can be in the race for the four-star defender.

Playing in 12 games a season ago, Toure tallied 40 tackles, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions for his high school team.

You can check out his sophomore highlights here .

