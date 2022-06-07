ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin offers 2024 prospects Ronan O'Connell and Vaboue Toure

By Matt Belz
All Badgers
All Badgers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bmEQG_0g3LpqE300

The Badgers made two big offers in the class of 2024 on Monday afternoon.

After wrapping up a busy weekend filled with official visitors from the 2023 recruiting class, the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff shifted gears and welcomed a horde of summer campers on Monday.

Having the chance to see prospects in person, the staff sent out several new offers to prospects, including 2023 athlete Trech Kekahuna and 2025 cornerback Tre Poteat .

In addition to identifying new targets in the 2023 and 2025 classes, Wisconsin also extended a pair of offers in the 2024 class to Ronan O'Connell and Vaboue Toure.

Let's break down both of the intriguing 2024 prospects.

Ronan O'Connell

After a strong camp performance on Monday, offensive lineman Ronan O'Connell came away with an offer from the Badgers.

From Tennessee, O'Connell is unranked by Rivals and 247 Sports at this time, but he already has a robust offer list. Wisconsin joins Charlotte, Florida State, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami (OH), Middle Tennessee State, Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Western Kentucky early on.

At 6-foot-5, he is the No. 1 ranked offensive linemen in the state for 2024, and he could project to play tackle or along the interior depending on how he develops over the next year or so.

He reportedly runs a 4.95 40-yard dash and also boasts a 79" inch wingspan which is impressive considering he just finished his sophomore year of high school.

Wisconsin offensive line coach Bob Bostad made the offer to O'Connell after camp, and he represents the second important target for Bostad in the state of Tennessee, as offensive lineman Joe Crocker recently took an official visit to Madison last weekend.

O'Connell is also a standout wrestler and is an aggressive blocker with heavy hands. I would expect his offer list to grow this summer, but the fact that he made the trip for camp shows a high level of mutual interest early in the recruiting process.

You can check out his sophomore highlights here .

Vaboue Toure

Also earning an offer from Wisconsin on Monday was four-star safety Vaboue Toure from Irvington High School in New Jersey.

Unlike O'Connell, Toure did not participate in camp, but that did not stop the staff from reaching out with an offer to the highly-regarded prospect out of the Garden State.

At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Toure is already one of the best defensive backs in the 2024 cycle, and he has a growing offer list as a result. Wisconsin was one of three schools to offer Toure on Monday alone, and with other offers from schools like Alabama, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kentucky, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, and West Virginia, he will likely be a tough win on the recruiting trail for the Badgers.

His oldest brother plays for Rutgers currently, and his older brother is a 2023 three-star considering Rutgers at this time.

Cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat extended the offer to Toure on behalf of the program, and it will be fascinating to see how big of a factor Wisconsin can be in the race for the four-star defender.

Playing in 12 games a season ago, Toure tallied 40 tackles, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions for his high school team.

You can check out his sophomore highlights here .

Related links :

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
City
Verona, WI
City
Madison, WI
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
Hawaii State
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Incoming Big Ten Freshman Basketball Player Reportedly Injured

An incoming freshman for Wisconsin basketball is reportedly injured. Incoming Wisconsin freshman Connor Essegian is currently scheduled to play in Indiana-Kentucky all-star events this weekend. However, per a report, Essegian suffered a foot/ankle injury during a scrimmage on Wednesday. It's currently unclear how severe the injury is or if he'll...
MADISON, WI
WISN

Former Marquette basketball player George Thompson dies

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University is mourning the loss of former basketball player George Thompson. In a tweet, the school says Thompson died from complications with diabetes. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Poteat
wearegreenbay.com

Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Howard, announces new address

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A New Jersey-based sandwich chain is adding another location in northeast Wisconsin. Jersey Mike’s Subs has announced on its website it will have a new store in Howard on 2485 Lineville Road. Officials did not give an exact date for the store opening but...
HOWARD, WI
1440 WROK

SIZE MATTERS. Oshkosh, Wisconsin Meth Bust is BIG!

Well this one was a big one..."How big was it?" YAHOO. Let's start with the location, Oshkosh, Wisconsin. It's a nice sized area, roughly 67,000 people live there. So it's more than a post office and church in the downtown, town. So when if comes to this drug bust, a...
OSHKOSH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#The Wisconsin Badgers#Coac
Q985

Iconic Wisconsin Bar Sign Sold, Buyer Reveals Why They Bought It

88 Tavern in Beloit, Wisconsin, had been around for nearly three decades. The establishment has been known by a few different names, the aforementioned 88 Tavern, Kline's Club 88, and Kline's (Rooney's) 88 Pub Grub and Club. There are multiple accounts on Facebook for the 65 Portland Avenue location. The...
BELOIT, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
WEAU-TV 13

Lake Hallie business owner on Juneau County gunman’s list

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Lake Hallie business owner was on the list of a gunman accused of killing a retired Juneau County judge Friday. Dan Marcon, the owner of Marc-On Shooting in Lake Hallie, said he was told he was on the list that included Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Witmer and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
LAKE HALLIE, WI
All Badgers

All Badgers

Madison, WI
407
Followers
221
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Wisconsin athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/wisconsin

Comments / 0

Community Policy