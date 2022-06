FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Police are investigating a double murder-suicide that happened in Fairfax County Tuesday, according to investigators. Officers were called to the scene in the 4200 block of Mazarin Place in Fairfax around 11 a.m. Tuesday after a family member requested a welfare check for a person who lives at an apartment there. Once at the scene, police said they made contact with a roommate who let them into the apartment.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO