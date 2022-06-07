The Treasury is blocking US investors from buying all Russian debt and stocks as sanctions against Moscow continue to pile up

Russian president Vladimir Putin has begun moving troops from Syria to Ukraine to help in the Battle for Donbas, reports have claimed. Military forces are being moved from Syria where the Kremlin had thousands of troops based since 2015 when Vladimir Putin ordered his fighters to support president Bashar al-Assad. The Moscow Times reported that these troops are being stationed at three airports in Ukraine before being transferred to the frontline to increase Russia’s presence as fighting in the southeast increases.More than 63,000 Russian military personnel have deployed to Syria between 2015 and 2018, Moscow says, however it is unclear...

