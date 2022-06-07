ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

The Treasury is blocking US investors from buying all Russian debt and stocks as sanctions against Moscow continue to pile up

By Matthew Fox
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eyuHI_0g3LopoB00
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Contributor/Getty Images
  • The US Treasury upped its sanctions against Russia on Monday by prohibiting US investors from buying Russian securities.
  • The updated guidance from the Treasury Department says US investors can no longer purchase Russian debt or stocks in the secondary market.
  • Russia's central bank had already closed its stock market to foreign investors in the early days of its war against Ukraine.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Moscow#Russian#The Us Treasury#The Treasury Department
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin's younger lover and ex-wife among inner circle added to Ukraine war sanctions list as UK targets 'shady network propping up Russian leader's luxury lifestyle'

Britain added Vladimir Putin's younger lover and his his ex-wife to its Ukraine sanctions list today as it tightened the economic noose around his 'shady' inner circle. Alina Kabaeva, 39, a retired Olympic gymnast believed to be the depot's mistress, has been subjected to economic restrictions alongside Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, who was married to the tyrant, 69, until 2014.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
Russia
The Independent

Russia begins transfer of troops from Syria to Ukraine as Finland signals Nato membership

Russian president Vladimir Putin has begun moving troops from Syria to Ukraine to help in the Battle for Donbas, reports have claimed. Military forces are being moved from Syria where the Kremlin had thousands of troops based since 2015 when Vladimir Putin ordered his fighters to support president Bashar al-Assad. The Moscow Times reported that these troops are being stationed at three airports in Ukraine before being transferred to the frontline to increase Russia’s presence as fighting in the southeast increases.More than 63,000 Russian military personnel have deployed to Syria between 2015 and 2018, Moscow says, however it is unclear...
MILITARY
Fox News

Russia has signaled intent to end 'current phase' of invasion, cut losses with Kherson referendum: expert

Russia has potentially signaled intent to end the invasion of Ukraine and integrate the Kherson region, an intelligence expert told Fox News Digital. Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists that "residents of Kherson must decide for themselves" whether they will "appeal" for "integration of the region into the Russian territory," according to TASS.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian separatist troops mutiny against Putin on video: Commander complains his men have been thrown into bloody fighting without food, equipment or medicine and despite suffering 'chronic illness'

Conscripted troops sent to fight for Russia in Ukraine have mutinied on camera, saying they have been sent to the frontlines without equipment, medicine or food. In footage posted on Telegram, the soldiers - who claimed to be from the 113th rifle regiment of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic - say they have been fighting for months in 'hunger and cold' without proper kit or medical care.
FIFA
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

64K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy