Luna County, NM

Luna County Board of Commissioners to hear SunZia Transmission Line presentation

By Bill Armendariz, Deming Headlight
 2 days ago
DEMING – The Luna County Board of Commissioners will hear a presentation from former City of Deming Administrator John Strand on behalf of the SunZia Transmission Line project that will dissect a portion of Luna County.

The board will meet in regular session at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022 on the third floor of the historic Luna County Courthouse, 700 S. Silver Street in Deming, NM. The meeting will also be available virtually at: meet.google.com/wcm-iczv-vnr. To dial in: 1 414-909-4972 PIN: 939 182 389#.

Thursday’s meeting will begin with the recognition of service wards and the announcement of retirements:

● Stephanie Young, Luna County Sheriff’s Office, 5 years

● Maria Rudloff, Luna County Clerk’s Office, 30 years

Special Recognition:

● Kathy Sayre, 14 years of service to the Luna County Healing House ● Tina Cabrera, Presented by Lee Cook-Jordan

Strand will lead off the presentations to the board for SunZia Transmission Line. The proposed project consists of two planned 500 kV transmission lines that would cross approximately 520 miles of federal, state, and private lands between central New Mexico and central Arizona.

This project would transport up to 4,500 megawatts of clean energy from New Mexico to homes and businesses in Arizona and California.

The Albuquerque Journal wrote in 2018: Opponents question how much renewable energy it would actually transport, whether wind developers using the line can realistically find markets for up to 3,000 megawatts of wind-generated electricity, and whether the benefits for New Mexicans are worth the environmental costs.

Candice McBain of KFOX TV & CBS 4 will present an advertising plan to the commissioners.

The public will have the opportunity to provide comments pertaining to items on the agenda only. Please be advised that this is not a question-and-answer period. Your comments specific to the agenda items will be limited to three minutes unless the board requests more information. The time limit and opportunity to speak is given to allow public input on business matters of the county to move the agenda forward in a prompt yet efficient manner.

Comments will not be allowed on individual agenda items as they are discussed by the Commissioners during new business.

A public hearing will follow to address the ordinance on off-highway vehicles.

A motion and roll call vote will take place on:

• Resolution 22- 47: Request for SunZia Transmission LLC to use certain roads in Luna County and other matters.

• Resolution 22-48: Authorizing the purchase of property (Little Vineyards Subdivision)

• Resolution 22:49: Authorizing the purchase of property (1110 W Florida St. Deming, NM)

• Proclamation 22-06: Supporting all Economic Development in Luna County (SunZia Transmission Project)

The Luna County Board of Commissioners will meet again at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 13 at the historic courthouse.

Bill Armendariz can be reached at 575-494-5059 or biarmendariz@demingheadlight.com.

Let the Deming Headlight keep you up-to-date on local and national news, sports, lifestyle and opinion issues.

