HunnySwap Launches the Most Fun and Engaging DEX on Avalanche

By News BTC
NEWSBTC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a year since the birth of HunnyFinance and we are proud to have the support of the community to bring us this far. We have been expanding on our products, building on different DeFi DApps, adding on across chain capabilities, etc. We have been working very hard to deliver...

www.newsbtc.com

NEWSBTC

As Bitcoin Slumps, BTC Miners Sell Of Their Tokens Creating Panic In The Market

The broader crypto market has been in a state of a downward price swing, with Bitcoin going lower almost daily. Before now, Bitcoin miners have put away some BTC tokens waiting for their sunny days to reap. However, the continuous price drop of virtual assets has set a constant downtrend for the most significant crypto token.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NEWSBTC

From Fantasy Books to NFTs

The two Hungarian-born fantasy and sci-fi illustrators Zoltán Boros and Gábor Szikszai have been painting their dreams on book covers and designing characters for well-known game programs on monitors and cardboards since the dawn of the computer age. In early June, they will launch their spectacular collection Girls, Robots, Dragons, which uses the latest – dynamic – NFT technology to build bridges to their fans.
NEWSBTC

What Are The Hottest Crypto Projects 2022? Shiba Inu (SHIB), Uniswap (UNI) and Logarithmic Finance (LOG)

Trading different types of cryptocurrencies can be a challenging task. Asides from learning essential details about the modern-day market, you also have to be able to identify which crypto projects have a better chance of doing well. It’s essential to understand that different crypto projects have different levels of potential that affect their overall market value. Bitcoin and Ethereum managed to grow so much because they offered untapped potential like never before. And those who invested early enough in these projects were rewarded handsomely.
NEWSBTC

A Brief Introduction of Web3 Social Products

With the popularity of crypto and metaverse gradually increasing across the world, Web3 has become a hot topic and crowned with the grand vision of “the next era of the Internet”. In the meantime, the Web3 social sector has emerged and developed, causing an impact on the centralized Web2 social platforms.
u.today

187 Billion SHIB Grabbed by "BlueWhale0159" Whale as Shiba Price Keeps Falling

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Real Capitulation Will Kick Off When Ethereum (ETH) Plunges Below This Critical Level, Warns Top Crypto Analyst

A popular crypto analyst says Ethereum (ETH) could undergo a massive correction once it dips below a key psychological level. Pseudonymous analyst Capo tells his 336,100 Twitter followers the price of Ethereum could plummet significantly once the $1,700 support is breached. “When ETH breaks $1,700, the real capitulation starts.”. Ethereum...
bitcoinmagazine.com

Improving The Privacy Of The Lightning Network’s Gossip Protocol

This is an opinion editorial by Shinobi, a self-taught educator in the Bitcoin space and tech-oriented Bitcoin podcast host. The Lightning protocol works by atomically updating payments across multiple payment channels in such a way that everything confirms or fails all together — i.e., it routes payments across multiple hops. An integral part of any routing-based system is a routing table, a collection of all the information necessary to actually construct a path from point A to point B. Without this information, you can’t really route anything anywhere because you don’t know how to get the information from where it is to where you want it to go. Lightning obviously requires a routing table, which is what the gossip protocol specified in BOLT 7 accomplishes; the propagation and maintenance of the record of channels available on the network to route payments through.
dailyhodl.com

Biggest Ethereum Whales Load Up on One Exchange Token and Three Decentralized Finance Altcoins: On-Chain Data

Ethereum’s richest bagholders are currently loading up on one exchange token, plus three other altcoins in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. According to data from blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the top 100 Ethereum whales have their eye on WOO, the utility token that powers WOO Network, a decentralized exchange (DEX) that aims to provide deep liquidity and super-efficient order execution.
