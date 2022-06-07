ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Avangrid tells Connecticut it's on-track with Park City Wind project

By WSHU
wshu.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvangrid Renewables will give $2.5 million to the University of Connecticut to study the effect the construction and operation of the Park City Wind project will have on nearby fisheries. Atma Khalsa, the company’s offshore environmental manager, said these research commitments are important to understand...

www.wshu.org

Comments / 1

Related
ctexaminer.com

State Grants Announced for 1,000 Acres of Open Space in 13 Connecticut Towns and Cities

A $7.3 million round of state grants will allow groups in 13 different towns and cities to buy and preserve more than 1,000 acres of open space. Since the state’s open space program began in 1998, more than $150 million in state money had helped towns, cities,nonprofit conservation groups and water companies to buy more than 41,200 acres of land, Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes said in a news release.
CONNECTICUT STATE
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- June 9, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that things are falling into place for a typical strong spring/early summer run. The Connecticut River is starting to produce bigger fish for anglers that can find bunker or pitch live eels; and most of these larger bass are loaded with sea lice. As of late, the early morning has been the ticket, as the recent sunny conditions has shut things down at times. Besides bait, The Doc, Spoons and GT Eels are producing well. The bluefish have started to enter their summer pattern, moving to deeper water around The Race and smoking diamond jigs. The sea bass action has been strong in 70-90 feet of water on Daiwa SK Jigs, or similar slow pitch offerings. Fluke fishing has slowly improved when you can find some clean, moving water, and some large scup have started to filter in.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Industry
New York YIMBY

Renderings Reveal 398-Unit Residential Development at 201 Munson Street in New Haven, Connecticut

Hudson Meridian Construction Group and Paredim Partners are working in partnership to complete a 398-unit residential property at 201 Munson Street, a former manufacturing site in New Haven, Connecticut. The mix of units will include 90 studios, 308 one-bedrooms, 78 two-bedrooms, and 22 three-bedroom townhome-style units. Select units will offer private outdoor space.
NEW HAVEN, CT
wshu.org

A community investment

A new program in Connecticut will increase economic development in underserved communities. Suffolk officials want to make it easier to run for office, millions of dollars will help preserve public space in Connecticut, and a game changer for high school athletes in the state. Sabrina is host and producer of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Moose wanders through several towns

WINDSOR LOCKS — A moose is loose in northern Connecticut and its presence and size have mesmerized residents of the area. TELL THE STATE: Moose sightings should be reported on the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s website at portal.ct.gov/DEEP/Wildlife/Wildlife-in-Connecticut. WHERE: Along with Suffield, sightings of the large...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Brown
WTNH

Diesel tax increase, inflation drive race for Connecticut gov

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Election Day is five months away, and News 8 is your local election headquarters. Rising fuel prices and inflation are dominating the race for Connecticut governor. Truckers are paying more than $6 a gallon along I-91 in Wethersfield. Come July 1, the price will go up an estimated 10 cents. Bob […]
MERIDEN, CT
wshu.org

Charter Communications opens the largest corporate headquarters in Connecticut

The nation’s second largest cable company, Charter Communications, has officially opened Connecticut’s largest corporate headquarters. At the ribbon cutting of the 914,000-square-foot complex in Stamford, Governor Ned Lamont praised Charter Communications for being a Fortune 500 company, helping to keep Connecticut attractive to young workers. "About 50,000 new...
STAMFORD, CT
matadornetwork.com

The 11 Best Beaches in Connecticut

Connecticut beaches are often passed over for those in neighboring states. New York has the Hamptons, Rhode Island has its surfing beaches, and Massachusetts has Cape Cod. But Connecticut has nearly a hundred miles of coastline, with plenty of sandy beaches dotted across its length. And since the shoreline of Connecticut runs east to west along the Long Island Sound, most of its beaches have calm, swimmable waters.
CONNECTICUT STATE
GreenwichTime

25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, June 10 - June 12

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The second week of Pride month features rainbow-filled events, as well as some delicious food-filled festivals across the state. Here are some things to do this weekend:. Bands, Brews & BBQ For Mohegan Sun’s Annual BBQ Fest. Uncasville.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Farms#Offshore Wind Farm#Lsb The State
cbia.com

Made in Connecticut: Legrand

Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state's economy. For June, we talked with Legrand North & Central America, headquartered in West Hartford. Company location(s)?. While Legrand’s global headquarters is in Limoges, France, our LNCA headquarters is based in West Hartford, Connecticut. Prior...
Nancy on Norwalk

Connecticut gets counties again… sort of

Connecticut did away with county level government in the 1960s but now the U.S. Census Bureau is allowing Connecticut’s nine Councils of Governments (COGs) to function as county-equivalents, according to a press release by Gov. Ned Lamont. Connecticut’s COGs are essentially councils of municipal leaders who meet for planning...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Aquarion Rain Barrel Program Reduces Water Bills and Toll on Environment

A Connecticut water supply company is showing commitment to protecting the environment through a not-for-profit rain collection program. Each year, Aquarion Water Company runs the campaign. Customers across the state can take home a barrel to help conserve water and reduce bills. With one of the barrels loaded up in...
SIMSBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
wshu.org

Elicker introduces New Haven city ordinance to recognize tenants' union

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker has proposed a city ordinance to recognize a public tenants’ union. The union would allow renters to participate in the city’s Fair Rent Commission, which plans to evaluate potential rent increases and property conditions in New Haven. Elicker said the ordinance would set...
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbull-ct.gov

2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate Information

The child tax rebate, which was recently authorized by the Connecticut General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Ned Lamont, is intended to help Connecticut families with children. You may be eligible for a child tax rebate of up to a maximum of $750 ($250 per child up to three children). ... More information & Frequently Asked Questions About the Child Tax Rebate.
TRUMBULL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Power Out in Downtown Waterbury: Mayor

Power is out in downtown Waterbury, according to Mayor Neil O'Leary. He posted on Facebook that there is an underground transformer fire between Exchange Place and Phoenix Avenue. Eversource is reporting 182 power outages in Waterbury as of 3:15 p.m.
WATERBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy