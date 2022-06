CASE NO. 2022-50 TO: Robert G. Stone, Robert Gary Stone, Robert Gary Stone III. Please take notice that a hearing on the Petition to probate the Will of Robert G. Stone, deceased, has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner, Jessica Aaron and that the 6th day of July, 2022, at 9 o’clock A.M. has been set for a hearing on the same in the Probate Court of Fayette County, in the County Courthouse in the City of Fayette, Alabama.

FAYETTE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO