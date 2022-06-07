Letter: Applauding county pay increases

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION FILE NO. 21 CVS 295 COUNTY OF JACKSON, a North Carolina Body Politic, Plaintiff, v. LINDA K. REINHART, widow; LINDA K. REINHART, Executrix of the Estate of Nelson A. Koons; ROBERT L. WHEATLEY; JANETTE L. MILLETT, f/k/a JANNETTE WHEATLEY and husband DAVID P. MILLETT; and AMY BUCK, Defendants. TO: ROBERT L. WHEATLEY AND AMY BUCK: TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is to collect taxes due and owing the County of Jackson on that certain land listed for taxation in the name of Linda Koons Reinhart, by the County of Jackson, a 2.31 acre, more or less, tract of land bearing parcel identification number 7599-26-4365 in Caney Fork Township, Jackson County, and more particularly described as follows: BEING all the "First Tract" described by deed dated October 21, 1983 by Jack August and Miriam August (both unmarried) to Nelson A. Koons and wife, Eleanor P. Koons, recorded in Book 569 at Page 464 of the Jackson County Registry, and being more particularly described therein as follows: BEGINNING at a point in the centerline of S.R. 1737, said point being corner common to Lot 1 (see Deed recorded in Book 486, page 85, Jackson County Registry) and runs thence with centerline of S.R. 1737, N. 61-28 E. 207.80 feet to a point, corner common to Lot 3; thence leaving centerline of S. R. 1737 and running with line of Lot 3, S. 19-50 E. 507.92 feet, passing iron pins set at 117.82 feet and 492.90 feet to a point in the centerline of a 12' private drive; thence with the centerline of said private drive, S. 68-17 W. 187.51 feet; thence leaving the centerline of said private drive and running with line common to Lot 1, N. 18-23 W. 183.90 feet, passing an iron pin set at 21.43 feet to an iron pin found; N. 24-12 W. 299.65 feet, passing iron pin found at 159.75 feet and passing a nail in an 18" poplar at 278.95 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 2.17 acres, by D. M.D., and being Lot 2 of the Jack August property as shown on plat of survey dated August, 1983, prepared by Thomas H. Cabe, R. L. S. (L-1507) which is unrecorded. TOGETHER WITH and SUBJECT TO those water rights, rights of way, easements, and restrictions contained therein. LESS and EXCEPT any portion of the above-described lands contained within Tract #1 containing 1.87 acres, more or less, and Tract #3 containing 0.06 acres, more or less, as described by plat of survey prepared by Clark Lipkin, PLS, Lipkin Land Surveying, Inc., dated May 16, 2014, revised on September 12, 2014, entitled "Linda Reinhart"; drawing no. 1522 C, recorded in Plat Cabinet 20, Slide 576, Jackson County Public Registry which is incorporated herein as if fully set forth. Also being the same lands and premises described and conveyed by General Warranty Deed dated September 8, 2015 by Linda Koons Reinhart and husband, Lawrence Robert Reinhart, to Kenneth L. Westmoreland and wife, Betty M. Westmoreland, recorded in Book 2092 at Page 580 of the Jackson County Registry and that Quitclaim Deed dated September 23, 2015 by Linda Koons Reinhart and husband, Lawrence Robert Reinhart; Robert L. Wheatley, unmarried; Amy Buck, unmarried; and Jannette L. Millett, f/k/a Jannette Wheatley, and husband, David P. Millett to Kenneth L. Westmoreland and wife, Betty M. Westmoreland, recorded in Book 2147 at Page 605 of the Jackson County Registry, to which specific reference is made. LESS and EXCEPT all Tract #4 containing 0.01 acres, more or less, and Tract #2 containing 0.36 acres, more or less, as described per plat of survey prepared by Clark Lipkin, PLS, Lipkin Land Surveying, Inc., Drawing #1522 C, entitled "Plat for Linda Reinhart" dated May 16, 2014, revised September 12, 2014, and recorded in Plat Cabinet 20, Slide 576, Jackson County Public Registry which is incorporated herein as if fully set forth, also being the same lands and premises conveyed by Quitclaim Deed dated December 5, 2014 by Linda Koons Reinhart and husband, Lawrence Robert Reinhart, to Robert Wheatley, married, Jannette Wheatley, married, and Amy Buck, single, recorded in Book 2059 at Page 218 of the Jackson County Registry, to which specific reference is made. Also being a portion of the lands devised to Linda Koons Reinhart pursuant to the Last Will and Testament of Nelson A. Koons which appears of record in File No. 13 E 180 in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court for Jackson County, North Carolina. Additional reference is made to that Family Settlement Agreement contained in the above referenced estate file. You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than forty (40) days after June 9, 2022 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought. This the 9th day of June, 2022. Kelly Langteau-Ball RIDENOUR & GOSS, P.A. P.O. Box 965 Sylva, NC 28779 (828) 586-3131 (828) 586-3763 (Fax) 14-16e.

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO