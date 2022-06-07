ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Letter: Applauding county pay increases

By Letters
Mountain Xpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Regarding “Buncombe Approves $17 Minimum Wage for County Staff,” May 25, Xpress:] I applaud the raise in pay. The cost of living is outrageous for all and especially those paying for those who do not need assistance, just lazy. The hourly rate of $17 is decent, but...

mountainx.com

Comments / 0

Mountain Xpress

Buncombe school staff urge commissioners to increase pay

A parade of Buncombe County Schools employees dominated proceedings at the June 7 meeting of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners. During the board’s public hearing on the proposed fiscal year 2022-23 budget, a dozen BCS workers made repeated pleas for commissioners to increase wages, especially among support staff who do not have teaching certifications.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Over $150 million approved for Buncombe County school projects

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Commissioners approved money Tuesday night for school projects. It will be used for building repairs and security updates, among other things. Commissioners approved about $155 million in financing via limited obligation bonds. This is something the county does on a regular basis...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Ten things to know about Asheville’s proposed budget

Residents of Asheville have done a lot of listening about the city’s budget for fiscal year 2022-23. Since February, City Council has held three work sessions, a retreat and a presentation from City Manager Debra Campbell on the spending plan, none of which have allowed public comment. Come Tuesday,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Minutes from Community Reparations Commission meeting on June 6

The Community Reparations Commission is empowered to make short, medium, and long-term recommendations that will make significant progress toward repairing the damage caused by public and private systemic racism. The task of the Reparations Commission is to issue a report in a timely manner for consideration by the City, County, and other participating community groups for incorporation into their respective short-term and long-term priorities and plans.
ASHEVILLE, NC
ashevillenc.gov

City of Asheville and Buncombe County Community Reparations Commission meeting: June 6, 2022

The Community Reparations Commission is empowered to make short, medium, and long-term recommendations that will make significant progress toward repairing the damage caused by public and private systemic racism. The task of the Reparations Commission is to issue a report in a timely manner for consideration by the City, County, and other participating community groups for incorporation into their respective short-term and long-term priorities and plans.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buncombe County Schools employees could get raises in new budget

Roughly 1,600 Buncombe County Schools employees, such as bus drivers and cafeteria workers, could get raises if the new county budget passes this summer. The raise proposal would affect noncertified staff members, including food service employees, bus drivers, secretaries, custodians and many others. The raises, as proposed, would bring the...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

"It adds up" Free school lunches for all ending soon, costs rising in some districts

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Free universal school lunches were a thing of the pandemic -- and they'll soon be a thing of the past for many districts. With federal waivers set to expire on June 30, 2022 and Congress deciding not to extend them, families will once again be footing the bill for their kids' school lunches. In some Western North Carolina school districts, they'll be paying more than ever before.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Finally, Haywood gets an offer on a troublesome parcel

Haywood County may have found a buyer for a county-owned 22-acre plot off Jonathan Creek, as long as everything goes smoothly during the lengthy due diligence period. If the sale goes through, it would return the property to the tax rolls after a 15-year absence, provide badly-needed housing and earn the county a small profit on its investment.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Elevated COVID-19 rates move Buncombe to Medium community level

In Buncombe County, there have been a total of 56,424 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic’s start. Like many counties in the state, Buncombe County Community Level is now Medium (Yellow). The recommendations at this level are:. -Stay up to date on vaccines. -Get tested if you have symptoms. -If...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

City of Asheville announces second phase of Neighborhood Matching Grants; Applications up to $5,000

The second phase of Neighborhood Matching Grants will open for applications on June 20, bringing City investments into Asheville’s neighborhoods. The Neighborhood Matching Grant program was created in 2021 with three main goals:. Build neighborhood capacity and increase civic participation;. Empower neighborhoods to self-determine improvement projects; and. Create and...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Tribe votes no on Ela Dam removal

In a narrow vote June 2, the Cherokee Tribal Council voted against a resolution to pursue purchase and removal of the aged Ela Dam — despite a unanimous vote Feb. 3 to have the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians lead a coalition to work toward dam removal and a unanimous vote from the Timber Committee May 16 to recommend the purchase resolution to Council.
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Buncombe Lawyers, Others Accused of Fraud

A guardian for a former law enforcement officer has filed a complaint in court accusing three Buncombe attorneys and two others of fraud in a scheme to illegally sell his house and keep more than $40,000 in proceeds that belonged to him. The complaint, filed on behalf of David Shroat,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Biltmore Estate looking to fill 150 positions

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Biltmore Estate is looking to fill more than 150 positions in a variety of departments across the Estate. Named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in 2021, Biltmore wants to help you find your fit at the estate. From food and beverage to security, horticulture, retail, and more, the benefits include the following:
ASHEVILLE, NC
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF SALE BY UPSET BID

NOTICE OF SALE BY UPSET BID Notice is hereby given that the County of Jackson has been offered the sum of $1,350.00 in cash, for Lot 44A, Hampton Springs, PIN#7575-63-9888, containing 0.73 acres, located in Hamburg Township, recorded in Deed Book 2046, Page 611, office of the Register of Deeds. The upset bid period is ten days from the date of this publication by 5:00 p.m. All bids must be not less than ten percent (10%) of the first $1,000 plus 5% of the remainder and reflect the same terms as the original offer. All upset bids to be submitted to the Jackson County Clerk to the Board, Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Sylva, NC 28779, together with a 5% deposit. The Board of County Commissioners must approve the final high offer before the sale is closed, which it will do within 30 days after the final upset bid period has passed. The county reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale at any time before the final high bid is accepted and reserves the right to reject all bids, at any time. 14e.
SYLVA, NC
highlandsnews.com

Holbrooks officially wins sheriff race

Brent Holbrooks will follow in his father’s footsteps in serving Macon County as sheriff. Holbrooks was the top vote getter in the May 17 primary and the recount on June 2 showed he still had the votes to win the race. Holbrooks said he was humbled and blessed to...
MACON COUNTY, NC
rccatalyst.com

Commissioners Vote To Move 911 Operations From Sheriff’s Office Control To County.

At the scheduled Monday night Commissioners meeting the Commissioners voted to move control of the 911 Operations Center to the County Manager, effective July 1st. County Manager Steve Garrison brought this item before the commissioners as the last item on the agenda before going into closed session Monday night. You can watch the county commissioners full meeting here.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Life in our Foothills June 2022 – More than just a building

Mill Spring Town Center adds to legacy of former Mill Spring School. Jonathan Swift once wrote, “Everything old will be new again,” and the Mill Spring Town Center adds more credence to the famous author’s well-worn axiom. The 41,000 sq. ft. former schoolhouse, located near the intersection...
POLK COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

At last, a UDO for Maggie Valley

After years of effort and several failed attempts by multiple town boards, Maggie Valley has successfully passed its Unified Development Ordinance. “I’d really like to express my appreciation, and I hope I speak for the entire board, for the hours and hours and hours the planning board put into this effort, certainly to Kaitland’s effort,” said Alderman Jim Owens. “This is long overdue, there’s a ton of work here, I think there was a lot of thought put into it, and I certainly appreciate the effort.”
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION FILE NO.

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION FILE NO. 21 CVS 295 COUNTY OF JACKSON, a North Carolina Body Politic, Plaintiff, v. LINDA K. REINHART, widow; LINDA K. REINHART, Executrix of the Estate of Nelson A. Koons; ROBERT L. WHEATLEY; JANETTE L. MILLETT, f/k/a JANNETTE WHEATLEY and husband DAVID P. MILLETT; and AMY BUCK, Defendants. TO: ROBERT L. WHEATLEY AND AMY BUCK: TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is to collect taxes due and owing the County of Jackson on that certain land listed for taxation in the name of Linda Koons Reinhart, by the County of Jackson, a 2.31 acre, more or less, tract of land bearing parcel identification number 7599-26-4365 in Caney Fork Township, Jackson County, and more particularly described as follows: BEING all the "First Tract" described by deed dated October 21, 1983 by Jack August and Miriam August (both unmarried) to Nelson A. Koons and wife, Eleanor P. Koons, recorded in Book 569 at Page 464 of the Jackson County Registry, and being more particularly described therein as follows: BEGINNING at a point in the centerline of S.R. 1737, said point being corner common to Lot 1 (see Deed recorded in Book 486, page 85, Jackson County Registry) and runs thence with centerline of S.R. 1737, N. 61-28 E. 207.80 feet to a point, corner common to Lot 3; thence leaving centerline of S. R. 1737 and running with line of Lot 3, S. 19-50 E. 507.92 feet, passing iron pins set at 117.82 feet and 492.90 feet to a point in the centerline of a 12' private drive; thence with the centerline of said private drive, S. 68-17 W. 187.51 feet; thence leaving the centerline of said private drive and running with line common to Lot 1, N. 18-23 W. 183.90 feet, passing an iron pin set at 21.43 feet to an iron pin found; N. 24-12 W. 299.65 feet, passing iron pin found at 159.75 feet and passing a nail in an 18" poplar at 278.95 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 2.17 acres, by D. M.D., and being Lot 2 of the Jack August property as shown on plat of survey dated August, 1983, prepared by Thomas H. Cabe, R. L. S. (L-1507) which is unrecorded. TOGETHER WITH and SUBJECT TO those water rights, rights of way, easements, and restrictions contained therein. LESS and EXCEPT any portion of the above-described lands contained within Tract #1 containing 1.87 acres, more or less, and Tract #3 containing 0.06 acres, more or less, as described by plat of survey prepared by Clark Lipkin, PLS, Lipkin Land Surveying, Inc., dated May 16, 2014, revised on September 12, 2014, entitled "Linda Reinhart"; drawing no. 1522 C, recorded in Plat Cabinet 20, Slide 576, Jackson County Public Registry which is incorporated herein as if fully set forth. Also being the same lands and premises described and conveyed by General Warranty Deed dated September 8, 2015 by Linda Koons Reinhart and husband, Lawrence Robert Reinhart, to Kenneth L. Westmoreland and wife, Betty M. Westmoreland, recorded in Book 2092 at Page 580 of the Jackson County Registry and that Quitclaim Deed dated September 23, 2015 by Linda Koons Reinhart and husband, Lawrence Robert Reinhart; Robert L. Wheatley, unmarried; Amy Buck, unmarried; and Jannette L. Millett, f/k/a Jannette Wheatley, and husband, David P. Millett to Kenneth L. Westmoreland and wife, Betty M. Westmoreland, recorded in Book 2147 at Page 605 of the Jackson County Registry, to which specific reference is made. LESS and EXCEPT all Tract #4 containing 0.01 acres, more or less, and Tract #2 containing 0.36 acres, more or less, as described per plat of survey prepared by Clark Lipkin, PLS, Lipkin Land Surveying, Inc., Drawing #1522 C, entitled "Plat for Linda Reinhart" dated May 16, 2014, revised September 12, 2014, and recorded in Plat Cabinet 20, Slide 576, Jackson County Public Registry which is incorporated herein as if fully set forth, also being the same lands and premises conveyed by Quitclaim Deed dated December 5, 2014 by Linda Koons Reinhart and husband, Lawrence Robert Reinhart, to Robert Wheatley, married, Jannette Wheatley, married, and Amy Buck, single, recorded in Book 2059 at Page 218 of the Jackson County Registry, to which specific reference is made. Also being a portion of the lands devised to Linda Koons Reinhart pursuant to the Last Will and Testament of Nelson A. Koons which appears of record in File No. 13 E 180 in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court for Jackson County, North Carolina. Additional reference is made to that Family Settlement Agreement contained in the above referenced estate file. You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than forty (40) days after June 9, 2022 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought. This the 9th day of June, 2022. Kelly Langteau-Ball RIDENOUR & GOSS, P.A. P.O. Box 965 Sylva, NC 28779 (828) 586-3131 (828) 586-3763 (Fax) 14-16e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC

