UCF honors the 49 victims of Pulse nightclub with special lighting ceremony

ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida community honored victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting with a special lighting ceremony on Monday.

The ceremony took place at UCF’s reflecting pond.

During the ceremony, student ambassadors read the names of the 49 victims who were killed in the deadly nightclub shooting on June 12, 2016.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Other speakers included Barbara Poma, the owner of Pulse nightclub and founder of the onePULSE Foundation, UCF alumni state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith and UCF President Alexander Cartwright.

“The importance of having an event like this is for one, ‘To commemorate the lives that were lost but also to celebrate the lives that are here and who are able to inspire and continue the story that were lost in the 49,’” said UCF graduate student Eddie Ganzy.

Pulse nightclub survivor Orlando Torres attended the ceremony and told Channel 9, “It’s an honor to hear, we are still loved and never forgotten.”

The lighting ceremony culminated with the lighting of Millican Hall in the LGBTQIA+ pride colors.

The Dr. Phillips Academic Commons at UCF’s downtown campus was also illuminated.

Sunday marks six years since the attack.

Both UCF buildings will be lighted until the morning of Monday, June 13.

©2022 Cox Media Group