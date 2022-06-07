Joyce Kay Bolen

Kyle Patrick Webb, age 23 of Thelma, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2022. He was born October 1, 1998 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky to Bobby & Nancy Bowens Webb. He was a coal miner for Civil LLC. Along with his parents he is survived by his Brothers: Bobby Webb Jr. of Thelma, Kentucky, Austin Webb of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, Justin Webb of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, Charles Webb of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, Floyd Cox of Van Lear, Kentucky, Hunter Lafferty of Van Lear, Kentucky & Gabriel May of Thelma, Kentucky; Sisters: Brianna Webb of Van Lear, Kentucky, Melissa Webb of Van Lear, Kentucky, Destiny Webb of Prestonsburg, Kentucky & Isabella Lafferty of Keaton, Kentucky; Brother-in-law: Ryan Webb; Grandmother: Wilma Bowens; A Host of Nieces, Nephews he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his sister: Heather Webb; Grandparents: Elmer Bowens & Charles Delno & Diana Webb. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

