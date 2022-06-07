ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett, KY

Joyce Kay Bolen

By mckenziemarsillett
q95fm.net
 2 days ago

Joyce Kay Bolen, age 79, of Garrett, KY, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice....

www.q95fm.net

Comments / 0

Related
q95fm.net

Ripley Drew Hamilton

Ripley Drew Hamilton, infant son of Miles Payton Hamilton and Halee Jazmin Hicks of Prestonsburg, was born on June 01, 2022 and passed away on June 03, 2022 at St, Joseph East Medical Center, Lexington, Kentucky. Funeral service will be Wednesday, June 08, 2022 at 2:00 PM in the Hall...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
q95fm.net

Kyle Patrick Webb

Kyle Patrick Webb, age 23 of Thelma, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2022. He was born October 1, 1998 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky to Bobby & Nancy Bowens Webb. He was a coal miner for Civil LLC. Along with his parents he is survived by his Brothers: Bobby Webb Jr. of Thelma, Kentucky, Austin Webb of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, Justin Webb of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, Charles Webb of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, Floyd Cox of Van Lear, Kentucky, Hunter Lafferty of Van Lear, Kentucky & Gabriel May of Thelma, Kentucky; Sisters: Brianna Webb of Van Lear, Kentucky, Melissa Webb of Van Lear, Kentucky, Destiny Webb of Prestonsburg, Kentucky & Isabella Lafferty of Keaton, Kentucky; Brother-in-law: Ryan Webb; Grandmother: Wilma Bowens; A Host of Nieces, Nephews he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his sister: Heather Webb; Grandparents: Elmer Bowens & Charles Delno & Diana Webb. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
THELMA, KY
q95fm.net

Murder fugitive from Tennessee arrested in Ashland

Authorities in Tennessee have apprehended a man for murder in Ashland, Kentucky, and he has been lodged into the Boyd County Detention Center. Bradley Miller, 43, was detained Monday evening, according to Kentucky State Police Trooper Shane Goodall. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Miller is facing first-degree murder...
ASHLAND, KY
q95fm.net

Man Arrested Following Alleged Assault

A man out of Pike County is now facing a number of charges after he allegedly broke into an apartment and assaulted the occupants. Officers responded to a call on Habitat Street over a report of a burglary in progress. According to witnesses, 42-year-old Keith Little, of Pikeville, is said to have entered the apartment and assaulted the two women inside. He is also said to have flashed a knife at the women.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hazard, KY
Obituaries
City
Hazard, KY
City
Hindman, KY
City
Garrett, KY
City
La Grange, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
q95fm.net

Harlan County Man Arrested On Drug Charges

Officials with the Kentucky State Police announced the arrest of a Harlan County man on several drug charges on Monday. Troopers made a traffic stop on June 4th in the Bledsoe Community of Harlan County. Reports indicate that troopers saw a bag of what they believed to be marijuana, in...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Bell County Men Arrested After Attempting To Steal Telephone Wire

Two Bell County men were arrested and charged with attempting to steal telephone wire. Bell County dispatch received a call from AT&T representatives regarding the tracking of a freshly cut phone line. The line was said to have been cut in the Old Pineville Pike area. GPS tracking technology was embedded into the wires, so AT&T employees were able to track the suspects on a live map, which indicated the suspects stopped on Bird Branch Road.
BELL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy