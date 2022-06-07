ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

2nd person in custody in deadly weekend Philadelphia gunfire

By AP
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AJ640_0g3LjYAz00

Philadelphia, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a second person is in custody in connection with the gunfire that killed three people and wounded 11 in a popular Philadelphia entertainment district over the weekend — but no charges have yet been filed in any of the shooting deaths.

City police announced Monday night that the person was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals, who said Tuesday that 34-year-old Rashaan Vereen was arrested without incident in south Philadelphia. He is charged with attempted murder, aggravated and simple assault, reckless endangering, conspiracy and weapons crimes as well as evidence-tampering and obstruction of justice, federal marshals said.

Police officers patrolling the South Street area in central Philadelphia at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday raced to the scene after hearing multiple shots and found several people with gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk and in the street. Seeing a man on a corner firing a handgun at people about half a block away, one officer opened fire, and that man dropped his handgun onto the sidewalk and fled, authorities said.

Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore has said authorities have identified that man as Quran Garner, and he faces multiple charges including aggravated assault and aggravated assault on law enforcement officers. Authorities had said earlier that an attempted murder arrest warrant had been approved for another individual.

Authorities have said the gunfire started with a physical altercation between two people, both of whom then began firing a total of 17 shots at each other. One man, 34-year-old Gregory Jackson, was killed and the other was wounded; no charges are planned against him since both men had permits to carry and that shooting is considered self-defense. A man who was with Jackson at the time of the altercation was the other person sought.

Police said Garner then began firing back at the area of the initial confrontation until he was wounded in the hand by fire from the police officer. He fled and surrendered to other police officers at the scene of an earlier shooting nearby.

Authorities have said that the other two people killed by the gunfire, 27-year-old Alexis Quinn and an unidentified 22-year-old man, as well as many of the other people wounded by gunfire — who ranged in age from 17 to 69 — are believed to have been innocent bystanders.

It’s unclear whether Vereen or Garner have attorneys; a message could not be left Tuesday at a phone number listed for Vereen and a listed number for Garner couldn't be found.

South Street is known for its entertainment venues and night life with multiple bars, restaurants and businesses. Surveillance video from local businesses showed scores of people fleeing as the gunfire broke out. Police are also investigating several other nearby shootings, one fatal, to see whether they might be related, officials said.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

5 Separate Shootings In Philadelphia Leaves 1 Person Dead, 5 Others Injured: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Five separate shootings in Philadelphia on Saturday have left one man dead and five others injured, police say. In East Germantown, a shooting killed an 18-year-old man and injured 25-year-old-man. The shooting occurred on the 5500 block of Devon Street around 5:45 p.m. Police say the 18-year-old was shot once in the head and left shoulder. He was taken to Albert Einstein Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:59 p.m. The 25-year-old man was shot twice in his back and once in his left arm, according to police. He was placed in stable condition at Einstein.  A 28-year-old man was shot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: 2 killed in South Philadelphia daytime shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two people were killed in a daytime shooting Wednesday afternoon in South Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2700 block of Winton Terrace shortly before 4 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Two men, ages 33 and 57, were found with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

South Street Mass Shooting: Murder Charges Approved For 2 Teens Arrested In Richmond, Virginia By US Marshals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teens are being charged with murder for their roles in the South Street mass shooting. Investigators say tips from the public helped them apprehend the teens in Richmond, Virginia on Thursday morning. “This is something that shook our city to our core,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. The manhunt stretched from South Philadelphia to Richmond, Virginia. US Marshals arrested 18-year-old Qaadir Dukes-Hill and 17-year-old Nahjee Whittington in connection to the South Street mass shooting. “I am very grateful these two men are off the streets, and I hope their capture brings a small bit of peace to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Identify 2 Men Killed In South Philadelphia Broad Daylight Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were killed Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in South Philadelphia. It happened around 3:50 p.m. on the 2700 block of Winton Terrace. Police identified the 33-year-old man killed as Dwayne Jackson of Philadelphia. Police say he was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at 4 p.m. The second victim was a 57-year-old man. Police identified him as Joe Davis of Philadelphia. According to police, he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Davis was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian at 4:13 p.m. No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. There is no word on what led up to the shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#South Philadelphia#Second Person#City Police#Violent Crime#U S Marshals
phl17.com

North Philadelphia shooting leaves teen girl, woman wounded

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman and a teen girl were shot in North Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened on the 2700 block of Hutchinson Street just before 3:30 pm. According to police, a 17-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in the abdomen. She was transported to Temple University Hospital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

2nd person arrested in Philadelphia mass shooting

A second person wanted in connection with a deadly mass shooting in Philadelphia has been apprehended, officials said Monday. The person, arrested Monday, was not immediately identified. Philadelphia police said the person was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service. Three people died and 12 others were injured after gunfire erupted...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

South Street Mass Shooting: 2 Men In Custody In Connection To Shooting That Left 3 Dead, 11 Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are in custody in connection to a mass shooting on Philadelphia’s South Street over the weekend. Police said Monday night the second suspect, 34-year-old Rashaan Vereen, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals. Vereen is facing attempted murder and aggravated assault charges, among others. Vereen was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. without incident. Officials also searched his West Passyunk home for weapons but did not find any. Neighbors say Vereen has two children. It’s unclear if either was home at the time he was taken into custody. BREAKING: U.S. Marshalls have taken Rashaan Vereen into custody...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

3 Teens Injured In North Philadelphia Triple Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three teens were injured in a triple shooting in North Philadelphia Monday night. It happened around 9 p.m. at 19th and Diamond Streets. BREAKING: Philadelphia Police confirm two 15-year-old teens and a 14-year-old teen were just shot at 19th and Diamond in North Philadelphia. The victims are reportedly in stable condition right now. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) June 7, 2022 A 15-year-old boy was shot in the hip and is in critical condition, according to police. Another 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were also shot. They are in stable condition, according to police. Police say the suspects appear to be young males wearing dark clothing and masks. No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Robbed After Playing Video Slot Machines

PHILADELPHIA, PA — A man was robbed at gunpoint after playing video slot machines on Thursday, said the Philadelphia Police Department. Authorities state that on June 2, 2022, at approximately 3:15 AM the complainant was robbed at gunpoint while he was coming out of a gas station at 8965 Ridge Ave. The complainant stated he was inside the gas station for 20 minutes playing the video slot machines. When he left and walked to his car two black males approached him at gunpoint and robbed him. The males took his wallet and his keys to his Silver 2016 Nissan Rogue. The perpetrators then got into the complainant’s car and fled southbound on Old Line Road.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

State Police looking for litter bug in Bloomsburg

Bloomsburg, Pa. —A resident in Bloomsburg came out to his lawn and found a person had left two televisions, one air conditioner, and a smoker on his property. The person was forced to clean up the items State Police said were dumped on his property on June 4. Anyone with information regarding the items or whereabouts of the litterer are being asked to call PSP Bloomsburg at 570-387-4261.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy