Dianna Phillips

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - MaryElizabeth Keller has been named Outstanding Staff Person of the Year for 2022 at West Virginia University Potomac State College. She has been employed with the college for 10 years and currently serves as records officer in the Enrollment Services Department. She previously served as a program assistant and admissions assistant III at the college.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The second Bridgeport’s Landyn Reppert received the text message, he quickly made up his mind. Reppert received a text from Musselman coach Brian Thomas, who will coach the North Bears, asking if he was interested in playing in the annual North-South Football Classic, set for this Saturday at noon at South Charleston High School.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Governor’s Schools of West Virginia will be returning in full force this summer, and Harrison County will be represented at five of the six educational programs. The pandemic caused the programs to be postponed in 2020 and held virtually in 2021, but...
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Karen Marie Elischer, 66, of Wallace, passed away at her residence on June 7, 2022. She was born April 4, 1956, in Princeton, New Jersey, to the late Arthur V. Santosuosso and Dora M. (Robbins) Santosuosso. Along with her parents, she is preceded in...
REESES MILL, W.Va. (WV News) - Camp Minco has a brand new kitchen this year, thanks to a combined effort of Mineral County Schools and 4-H. With the help of community member and volunteers, the kitchen is another major improvement in the community camp that has become so important to so many.
Washington Irving High School Class of 1958 breakfast, 9:30 a.m., FOP Restaurant, Nutter Fort. Clarksburg Lions Club meeting, noon, Brickside Bar & Grille. Speaker: Aaron Williams. Contact Don Niles, 304-629-3575. Saturday, June 11. Dodgeball Tournament for Ukraine, 2 p.m., June 11 at Clarksburg City Park’s indoor facility. Middle and high...
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The Stray Cat Alumni are back once again for their fourth annual Float for a Cure to be held Saturday, July 2. The float will meet up at 10 a.m. at the Romney Bridge access and float to Riverdale Acres. “Allen and Sue Biddle have...
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Not many teenagers are out saving the planet, but one local 15-year-old recently became the hero to one tiny little four-legged, woodland creature and its mother. Gavin Price, soon to be a sophomore at Ravenswood High School, was on a fishing trip with his...
OAKLAND — The public is invited to the Oakland B&O Railroad Museum at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 16 to hear guest speaker John Smith, president and operator of the Durbin and Greenbrier Valley Railroad. He will tell the story of how he and his wife Kathy, a big...
MCHENRY, Md. — Kingwood Post 56 was unable to find its mark on Monday as it fell to Garrett Post 71/214, 15-2, in an American Legion baseball matchup at Garrett College. The defending Maryland state runner-up opened the scoring in the bottom of the first with three runs before doubling its lead in the third with another three-run spot to make it 6-0.
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WV News) — When summing up the athletic career of former Ravenswood Red Devil great Bernie Rees, the word “competitor” comes to mind. And now many years later, Rees, a 1987 Ravenswood High graduate, is still competing. In fact, he’s one of the best in...
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — There are an untold number of people in Jackson County who have opened their homes and their hearts to foster children in need of a safe place. It is always the hope of those in the placement field, such as KVC and the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHR) that a reunification of the family will take place.
REESES MILL, W.Va. (WV News) - Mineral County younger 4-H camp kicked off Sunday, June 5, at Camp Minco. This year’s theme was “There’s No Place like Camp Minco,” and the “Wizard of Oz” decor was all around the dining hall as laughing kids shared dinner each evening.
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Plans are coming along nicely on the new edition of the WVU Medicine/Jackson General Hospital building. President and CEO Stephanie McCoy, board member Mike Casdorph and Jeff Tabor spoke during the public comment section of Tuesday night’s council meeting. She began describing with...
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — When Cindy Carmichael begins practices next spring for the 2023 West Virginia high school girls’ softball season, she will see several familiar faces. And three of those returning will do so with All-State credentials. Tuesday, the first of three All-State teams was released...
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (WV NEWS) – Sometimes in life, a setback is all one needs to propel them to success. And that is exactly what one-time Ripley Viking wrestling great Mitch Smith did following one of only three losses during his incredible high school career on the mats. It’s not...
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The junior ambassadors of the Aubrey Stewart Project will be working on placing a sign in Keyser to recognize the accomplishments of “Frosty the Snowman” author Jack Rollins. The ambassadors - students chosen for the program based upon their academic achievements, leadership skills,...
Comments / 0