Dianna Phillips

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — There are an untold number of people in Jackson County who have opened their homes and their hearts to foster children in need of a safe place. It is always the hope of those in the placement field, such as KVC and the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHR) that a reunification of the family will take place.

JACKSON COUNTY, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO