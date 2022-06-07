ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Dianna Phillips

WVNews
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Representatives from...

www.wvnews.com

WVNews

IMG_9412.JPG

REESES MILL, W.Va. (WV News) - Mineral County younger 4-H camp kicked off Sunday, June 5, at…
POLITICS
WVNews

BUMFS Race group.JPG

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Burlington United Methodist Family Services held its first ever Ru…
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

WVU Potomac State recognizes Staff Person of the Year

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - MaryElizabeth Keller has been named Outstanding Staff Person of the Year for 2022 at West Virginia University Potomac State College. She has been employed with the college for 10 years and currently serves as records officer in the Enrollment Services Department. She previously served as a program assistant and admissions assistant III at the college.
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport trio excited for 1 more chance to play together

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The second Bridgeport’s Landyn Reppert received the text message, he quickly made up his mind. Reppert received a text from Musselman coach Brian Thomas, who will coach the North Bears, asking if he was interested in playing in the annual North-South Football Classic, set for this Saturday at noon at South Charleston High School.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Melanie Clodfelter

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A Nicholas County woman has been charged with a federal gun cr…
WVNews

Karen Marie Elischer

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Karen Marie Elischer, 66, of Wallace, passed away at her residence on June 7, 2022. She was born April 4, 1956, in Princeton, New Jersey, to the late Arthur V. Santosuosso and Dora M. (Robbins) Santosuosso. Along with her parents, she is preceded in...
WALLACE, WV
WVNews

Cooperative effort updates Camp Mnco kitchen

REESES MILL, W.Va. (WV News) - Camp Minco has a brand new kitchen this year, thanks to a combined effort of Mineral County Schools and 4-H. With the help of community member and volunteers, the kitchen is another major improvement in the community camp that has become so important to so many.
MINERAL COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Calendar of Events for Friday

Washington Irving High School Class of 1958 breakfast, 9:30 a.m., FOP Restaurant, Nutter Fort. Clarksburg Lions Club meeting, noon, Brickside Bar & Grille. Speaker: Aaron Williams. Contact Don Niles, 304-629-3575. Saturday, June 11. Dodgeball Tournament for Ukraine, 2 p.m., June 11 at Clarksburg City Park’s indoor facility. Middle and high...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Price’s heroic action is priceless

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Not many teenagers are out saving the planet, but one local 15-year-old recently became the hero to one tiny little four-legged, woodland creature and its mother. Gavin Price, soon to be a sophomore at Ravenswood High School, was on a fishing trip with his...
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Guest speaker planned at Oakland B&O Museum

OAKLAND — The public is invited to the Oakland B&O Railroad Museum at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 16 to hear guest speaker John Smith, president and operator of the Durbin and Greenbrier Valley Railroad. He will tell the story of how he and his wife Kathy, a big...
WVNews

Post 56 falls to Garrett, 15-2

MCHENRY, Md. — Kingwood Post 56 was unable to find its mark on Monday as it fell to Garrett Post 71/214, 15-2, in an American Legion baseball matchup at Garrett College. The defending Maryland state runner-up opened the scoring in the bottom of the first with three runs before doubling its lead in the third with another three-run spot to make it 6-0.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame: Rees fondly recalls Red Devil days

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WV News) — When summing up the athletic career of former Ravenswood Red Devil great Bernie Rees, the word “competitor” comes to mind. And now many years later, Rees, a 1987 Ravenswood High graduate, is still competing. In fact, he’s one of the best in...
WVNews

Fostering with open arms

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — There are an untold number of people in Jackson County who have opened their homes and their hearts to foster children in need of a safe place. It is always the hope of those in the placement field, such as KVC and the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHR) that a reunification of the family will take place.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

WVU Medicine/JGH presentation topic of Ripley City Council

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Plans are coming along nicely on the new edition of the WVU Medicine/Jackson General Hospital building. President and CEO Stephanie McCoy, board member Mike Casdorph and Jeff Tabor spoke during the public comment section of Tuesday night’s council meeting. She began describing with...
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (WV NEWS) – Sometimes in life, a setback is all one needs to propel them to success. And that is exactly what one-time Ripley Viking wrestling great Mitch Smith did following one of only three losses during his incredible high school career on the mats. It’s not...
UNIONTOWN, PA
WVNews

Aubrey Stewart ambassadors to honor Jack Rollins

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The junior ambassadors of the Aubrey Stewart Project will be working on placing a sign in Keyser to recognize the accomplishments of “Frosty the Snowman” author Jack Rollins. The ambassadors - students chosen for the program based upon their academic achievements, leadership skills,...
KEYSER, WV

