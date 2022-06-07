ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Did A Texas Woman Really Dump Ashes Of Her Boyfriend's Mother Into Lake?

By Dani Medina
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b4dCP_0g3LiYDC00
Photo: Getty Images

An incident that occurred two years ago is now going viral on TikTok after a user reenacted the controversial scene.

In 2020, Augustine Gladney of Fort Worth, Texas, reportedly threw the ashes of her boyfriend's mother into a lake after an argument, according to KHOU . Police were told that Gladney and her boyfriend were dating, but weren't on good terms. After the man overheard a conversation between the suspect and her daughter, Gladney admitted to throwing the ashes into Lake Worth.

She was arrested in May of this year — and now, a reenactment of the incident is going viral on TikTok.

The video , which has over 6.2 million views and 540,000 likes, was captioned, "He cheated so i threw his mom ashes in the river. Did she take it too far? 😳😳😳😳😳 smh #relationshipgoals." It shows a woman throwing ashes out of an urn into a body of water.

Comments on the video range from agreeing with what the woman in the video did to questioning her motive and saying she went too far. Other commenters started to question the validity of this video after it was shared on other social media platforms. "This skit is fake but there is a real woman who has done this unfortunately," one user said on Twitter.

You can watch the video below :

@starringsaraa

Did she take it too far ? 😳😳😳😳😳 smh #relationshipgoals

♬ I Get Crazy - Scritchmatic

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Texas Woman Accused of Killing Married Boyfriend for Professing Love for Another Woman

A woman in Texas has been accused of killing her boyfriend after he informed her of his love for another woman, with the man having since been revealed to have been married. Karin Stewart, 51, was first reported by regional outlet Fox 26 to have been arrested in connection with allegedly shooting and killing her “husband” at a residence in Spring. A murder charge was filed and Stewart was booked into jail.
TEXAS STATE
Complex

Convicted Murderer Who Escaped Prison Bus Fatally Shot by Police After Slaying Family of Five

Gonzalo Lopez, who has been on the run since he stabbed a prison bus driver last month, was fatally shot by police officers after he allegedly killed a family of five. CBS News reports that the 46-year-old convicted murderer was shot and killed in a police shootout in Jourdanton, Texas on Thursday. When Lopez engaged with the officers, he was reportedly equipped with an AR-15 style rifle and a pistol, according to Jason Clark, chief of staff for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. No officers were injured in the shootout, which happened around 10:30 p.m. local time in the evening.
JOURDANTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Worth, TX
State
Tennessee State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lake Worth, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ashes#Tiktok#Khou
Outdoor Life

Watch This Texas Man Catch a 8-Foot, 300-Pound Alligator Gar That Could’ve Been the World Record

Payton Moore, a resident of Sugar Land, Texas, managed to catch and release an 8-foot, 300-pound alligator gar in a bayou near Houston. When he first hooked the fish, he thought he snagged a tree or something else in the water, but quickly realized that it was just a huge fish. Moore filmed himself catching the massive alligator gar, and you can see him struggle as he attempts to reel it in.
Fox News

Texas school shooting: CBS reporter calls Beto press conference appearance 'clearly staged'

CBS News suggested Beto O’Rourke likely staged his surprise appearance at Gov. Greg Abbott's press conference on the deadly Texas school shooting Wednesday. Although the public was largely surprised by the Texas gubernatorial candidate interrupting Abbott while he provided updates on the mass shooting at Robb Elementary school, CBS correspondent Janet Shamlian, who was present at the conference, claimed the appearance was "clearly staged."
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Salvador Ramos: Everything we know about Texas school mass shooter

The gunman who killed at least 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday has been named as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. Governor Greg Abbott said Ramos “horrifically and incomprehensibly” carried out the mass shooting alone before being shot dead by law enforcement officers.Ramos was a student at Uvalde High School who lived in the small city 80 miles west of San Antonio, according to Mr Abbott.Ramos had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming, state Sen Roland Gutierrez, who was briefed by police, told reporters. “He suggested the kids should...
UVALDE, TX
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy