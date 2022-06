On the last day of school in Palm Beach County, teachers received a memo saying they had to review all the books in their classroom libraries for references to racism, sexism and oppression. It’s part of the district’s effort to comply with new state laws. Some educators worry this new guidance undermines state laws that have been on the books for years, ensuring students learn about some of the darkest parts of history.

