A man out of Pike County is now facing a number of charges after he allegedly broke into an apartment and assaulted the occupants. Officers responded to a call on Habitat Street over a report of a burglary in progress. According to witnesses, 42-year-old Keith Little, of Pikeville, is said to have entered the apartment and assaulted the two women inside. He is also said to have flashed a knife at the women.

PIKE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO