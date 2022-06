In the return of a summer tradition, Boothbay Harbor’s Kevin Kiley will once again settle in at the Opera House piano on Saturday, June 18 for an evening of music from the great shows of Broadway and the music of the American songbook. Vocalists for the concert include veterans from the local, Maine and New York stage and all have worked with Kevin over the decades.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 23 HOURS AGO