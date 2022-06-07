2021/22 La Liga team of the season

Manchester United could be just days away from completing an agreement for Brazilian winger Anthony as Erik ten Hag looks to get going in the summer transfer window. That is according to GOAL, who have reported that the agent of Ajax winger Antony has travelled to Europe to negotiate and potentially even close a deal with Manchester United for the signing of the winger. The reported fee that the deal could reach is close to the region of £52 million.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 20 HOURS AGO