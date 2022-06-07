ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

2021/22 La Liga team of the season

By Matt O'Connor-Simpson
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2021/22 La Liga...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Messi
ESPN

Gavi stars for Spain as Barcelona count the soaring cost of his new contract

It was September 2020 when Ansu Fati, aged 17 years and 311 days, curled a sensational right-footed shot past Ukraine's Andriy Pyatov to become the youngest-ever goal scorer for Spain's national team. It was a record which had stood proudly untouched for 95 years -- since Real Union's Juan Errazquin, a few days off his 19th birthday, hit the net in a 3-0 friendly win over Switzerland in 1925.
MLS
Yardbarker

Manchester City Women Sign Laia Aleixandri From Atletico Madrid

The 21-year-old who is predominantly a centre back but can also play as a right-back has joined from Atletico Madrid on a three-year deal. She has chosen to wear the number four on the back of her shirt. In 2017 Atletico Madrid signed her from Barcelona's academy and in her...
UEFA
SPORTbible

Manchester United Negotiating With The Agents Of Ajax’s £52 Million Star Winger

Manchester United could be just days away from completing an agreement for Brazilian winger Anthony as Erik ten Hag looks to get going in the summer transfer window. That is according to GOAL, who have reported that the agent of Ajax winger Antony has travelled to Europe to negotiate and potentially even close a deal with Manchester United for the signing of the winger. The reported fee that the deal could reach is close to the region of £52 million.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Real Madrid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

De Bruyne and Trossard on target in emphatic Belgium win

Brighton playmaker Leandro Trossard scored two goals for Belgium on Wednesday, with Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne also netting in a commanding 6-1 win over Poland. Robert Lewandowski had given Poland a first-half lead but Axel Witsel levelled and De Bruyne struck early in the second half to hand Belgium the initiative.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Getafe president says Bale was offered to play for the club

MADRID (AP) — The agent of Gareth Bale offered the Wales forward to play for Getafe next season, the Spanish club's president said Wednesday. Ángel Torres made the comments during the club's launch of its new uniform. He did not elaborate on the offer or mention Bale's agent by name.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

595
Followers
5K+
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy