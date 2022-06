Effective: 2022-06-07 11:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and wind damage. Weak rotation has been observed with this storm in the past half hour. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Hot Springs The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Hot Springs County in central Wyoming East central Fremont County in central Wyoming * Until noon MDT. * At 1135 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Thermopolis, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Thermopolis and Hot Springs State Park around 1145 AM MDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

FREMONT COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO