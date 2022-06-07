ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

'We're Struggling': Viral Video Pokes Fun At Texas' Extreme Heat

By Ginny Reese
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

One viral TikTok video shows just how hot it is in Texas in a funny way. My San Antonio reported that the video was posted by Austin comedian Lauren Compton .

The video shows what it's like to check the mail in Texas' extreme heat, but in an exaggerated and comical way. Compton starts out with perfect hair and makeup. As she is walking outside, she progressively gets more sweaty and her makeup begins melting off of her face. The video is may be a satire, but we can all relate to the humor.

The funny video seemed to connect with viewers, too. Its racked up more than 4.2 million views along with more than 326,000 likes.

One comment seemed to sum up how we all feel. Texas Travel wrote, "We're struggling."

Temperatures have risen to over 100 degrees, breaking records in many area. San Antonio and Austin are expected to have "dangerously hot" temperatures this week, according to an advisory from the National Weather Service.

Check out the viral video below:

@iamlaurencompton

Whatever’s in my mailbox can wait till Christmas 🎄🔥 #texasheat #mail #nottoday

♬ Funny Song - Cavendish Music

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Same Menu - Higher Bill!

Inflation is hitting the restaurant industry hard - and some across the country are avoiding upping their menu prices by adding additional fees like "fuel surcharge" or "non-cash adjustment." Jonathan Horowitz of Convive Hospitality Consulting says be glad you're in Texas.
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

