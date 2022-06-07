ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay Harbor, ME

First Friday moments

By LISA KRISTOFF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArt galleries are always a temptation to the art lover; a curiosity to others. Whatever the lure, people visited the six galleries in Boothbay Harbor holding open houses or receptions on First Friday, June 3. The galleries – Boothbay Harbor Art Foundation (BRAF), Studio 53 Fine...

Broadway music and more with Kevin Kiley & Friends

In the return of a summer tradition, Boothbay Harbor’s Kevin Kiley will once again settle in at the Opera House piano on Saturday, June 18 for an evening of music from the great shows of Broadway and the music of the American songbook. Vocalists for the concert include veterans from the local, Maine and New York stage and all have worked with Kevin over the decades.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
River Room features pair of realist artists

River Arts will showcase the paintings of Polly McGrory and Wolfgang Busse from June 9 through 29 in the River Room. This show features the landscapes, seascapes and portraits created by this couple from Waldoboro. Polly McGrory studied at Massachusetts College of Art in Boston, before embarking on many avenues...
WALDOBORO, ME
Fishin’ For Fashion returns!

Local models will walk a runway wearing the latest in nautical haute couture in the seventh Fishin’ For Fashion show on Saturday, June 18 at Bristol Marine/The Shipyard, 120 Commercial St., Boothbay Harbor at 2 p.m. Since this event debuted during the former annual Harbor Fest in 2014, designers...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Maine author William Anthony’s new novel set in Damariscotta

Chats with Champions is proud to present William Anthony on Thursday, June 30 at 10 a.m. in the Porter Meeting Hall of Skidompha Library. Anthony is the author of “Farnsy, A Novel” published by Maine Authors Publishing. Some Lincoln County News readers may recognize the name of the...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
Wiscasset gets ‘flamingo’ flockings

Been seeing more pink flamingos than usual in Wiscasset lately? Thank a Boothbay Harbor woman. Meagan Cope is setting up surprise flockings. One was at the town office; another, the water district, Cope said. She said she has also put the fake flamingos at houses and at businesses including Possibilities Salon and Coastal Electronics.
WISCASSET, ME
Lakeview memories

It’s weird sometimes what bubbles up in the wake of tragedy. The “Beach Cove” fire, as awful as it was, caused me to recall my times at “The Lakeview Motel” where I spent a couple years, off and on, as a handy person who would do, or try, almost anything. I mowed, I raked, I washed, I carpentered, painted, washed dishes, tended bar and unloaded luggage from early tour busloads of folks from New Jersey and Pennsylvania. My time at the motel would have been late ’70s, early ’80s.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Memorial service for June H. Jones

A memorial service for June Hildreth Jones of Augusta, who passed on Jan. 14, 2022 at the age of 93, will be held Saturday, June 25 at 2 p.m. at St Columba’s Episcopal Church, 32 Emery Lane, Boothbay Harbor, Maine. Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home and Cremation Care, One Church Street, Augusta where memories and condolences may be shared with the family at https://khrfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/june-jones-2022.
AUGUSTA, ME
Calvin Carr

Calvin Carr of Boothbay, Maine successfully completed the earthly portion of his journey on June 5, 2022. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts on March 25, 1937 to F. Benjamin Carr, MD and Dorothea (Cashman) Carr of Worcester, Massachusetts. He spent the World War II years in San Francisco, California while his father, who was a Captain in the U.S. Naval Medical Corps, served as Chief of Medicine at Base Hospital 18 on Guam. Following the war, the family returned to Worcester. Calvin attended the Bancroft School, Worcester Academy, Cornell University, and received his bachelor of arts degree from Tufts University. He earned a doctor of jurisprudence, as well as a Master of Law in taxation from Boston University School of Law. He worked for many years in the Law Department of John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance Company, retiring as Tax Counsel to the John Hancock and to its various subsidiaries in March of 1996.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Go get it, grads!

Congratulations to the Boothbay Region High School and Wiscasset Middle High School 2022 graduates. You’ve made it through 13 years of schooling, the last two having been perhaps the most tumultuous of any in your lives due to the pandemic. In school, out of school, sports canceled, sports season shortened, fewer school and public gatherings … these are just some of the things you have had to deal with.
WISCASSET, ME
Gov. Mills announces $4M healthcare workforce program, tours Washburn & Doughty, Bigelow Laboratory

Gov. Janet Mills announced $4 million June 7 from the Maine Jobs and Recovery Program for job creation and employment recovery for the healthcare workforce. Mills made the announcement at Sheepscot Valley Health Center in Coopers Mills before touring Washburn and Doughty and Bigelow Laboratory in East Boothbay and Lincolnville Communications in Nobleboro.
BOOTHBAY, ME
The Virginia is born

On Saturday, a sailboat was launched from the shore just a few blocks north of Bath Iron Works, where the Navy’s destroyers are born. As thousands held their breath and a quartet of buzzing drones watched from above, a pair of giant yellow cranes carefully lifted the 50-foot-long wooden sailing craft off a cradle and set her into the chilly waters of the mighty Kennebec.
VIRGINIA STATE
Selectman-made bench may help memorialize Johnson at town common

Depending on what if anything Wiscasset selectmen decide June 7, a James Weldon Johnson memorial spot could be set aside at the town common and a bench one of them made could be part of it. Look for results of the board’s meeting at wiscassetnewspaper.com and in the June 16...
WISCASSET, ME
Candidates night

The Candidates Night that Pam Logan announced last month on behalf of a group of voters, to hear from Wiscasset selectmen candidates, is this Wednesday, June 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the Senior Citizens Room at Wiscasset Community Center. A reminder announcement Monday said to please plan to attend.
WISCASSET, ME
June 8 update: Midcoast adds 25 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
Edgecomb Fire Department

May 4: 12:41 p.m., Route 27: Medical. Assisted loading patient. Patient transported to hospital by CLC Ambulance. May 7: 3:10 p.m., Damariscotta: Mutual aid. Provided station coverage for brush fire. May 11: 5:44 p.m., Cross Point Road: Medical. May12: 1:03 a.m., Route 27: Two-vehicle accident. No injuries. Provided traffic control...
EDGECOMB, ME
Grant monies will pay for flooring

Woolwich officials announced the receipt of a $3,000 grant from Maine Municipal Association; the money will be used to replace flooring in the municipal building’s front lobby. “The money is provided through the Edward MacDonald Safety Enhancement fund, which is awarded annually and used to improve public safety,” Chairman...
WOOLWICH, ME
Town talks would be sewer rate hikes; board accepts bench to honor James Weldon Johnson

At least half of Wiscasset’s 18 sewer pump stations could fail at any time, an engineer whose firm studied the town’s sewers, pump stations and plant told residents June 7 in Wiscasset Community Center’s gym. He said the 60-year-old system can probably be upgraded, which he said would cost less than moving the plant. And whatever Maine Department of Environmental Protection determines, the threat of climate change flooding the site could help get outside funds toward a multi-million dollar solution, Bill Olver of Olver Associates said.
WISCASSET, ME
Report broaches idea of Wiscasset sewer plant move versus upgrade

A hired firm’s document Wiscasset released in advance of the June 7 selectmen’s meeting raises the idea of moving the wastewater treatment plant, maybe to Federal Street or Mason Station. The point would be to address sea level rise and to replace rather than upgrade the Water Street plant, according to an executive summary of a report Town Manager Dennis Simmons said Wiscasset’s 2020 town meeting appropriated $55,000 toward, on keeping the system viable. He said William Olver from Olver Associates did the evaluation and report.
WISCASSET, ME
Boursaw leaving as Edgecomb Eddy principal

The search is on for a new Edgecomb Eddy principal. Dr. Christina Boursaw officially tendered her resignation at the June 5 committee meeting. Boursaw served one year in the job. Boursaw arrived in Edgecomb with two decades’ experience in education. Boursaw told the school committee she accepted another job....
EDGECOMB, ME

