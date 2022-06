The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly hiring Rasheed Wallace to be a member of their new coaching staff. According to The Athletic, the former NBA champion who won a ring in 2004 with the Detroit Pistons will join the team as an assistant. He spent this past year coaching under Penny Hardaway at the University of Memphis. His departure from the Memphis coaching staff to join the Lakers was something Hardaway expected and hinted at Monday morning (June 6), according to CBS Sports.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO