Thursday, you could really see the effect of Lake Michigan on temperatures. The wind was from the west, so West Michigan was downwind of the lake. The high temperature at the Milwaukee Lakeshore was 72. The air crossed the lake and at the Muskegon Beach, the high temperature was 59. The sun is highest in the sky during the month of June and it was sunny Thursday afternoon. The sun warmed the air quickly and by the time the air got to Grand Rapids, the high temperature was back to 72 (same as Milwaukee). Farther east, the high temperature in Lansing was 78.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO