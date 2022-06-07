'Hacks,' Jan. 6 coverage win Peabody Awards

June 7 (UPI) -- The Peabody Awards announced Day 2 winners on Tuesday. Hacks and January 6 reports led the second of four days of winners.

In the entertainment category, HBO Max's Hacks and Sort Of both won. Amazon documentary My Name is Pauli Murray and PBS documentary Philly D.A. also won Peabody Awards.

In the news category, the New York Times' Day of Rage: How Trump Supporters Took the U.S. Capitol and PBS NewsHour's January 6 Reporting also won Peabody Awards. NBC Bay Area's "The Moms of Magnolia Street'" and "No Man's Land: Fighting for Fatherhood in a Broken System" also won Peabody Awards for news.

The Peabody Awards will present more winners in the entertainment, news, documentary and podcast/radio categories on Wednesday. Thursday will add more award winners in the arts and children/youth categories as well.