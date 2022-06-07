ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'Hacks,' Jan. 6 coverage win Peabody Awards

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Vdb8_0g3LhnXQ00

June 7 (UPI) -- The Peabody Awards announced Day 2 winners on Tuesday. Hacks and January 6 reports led the second of four days of winners.

In the entertainment category, HBO Max's Hacks and Sort Of both won. Amazon documentary My Name is Pauli Murray and PBS documentary Philly D.A. also won Peabody Awards.

In the news category, the New York Times' Day of Rage: How Trump Supporters Took the U.S. Capitol and PBS NewsHour's January 6 Reporting also won Peabody Awards. NBC Bay Area's "The Moms of Magnolia Street'" and "No Man's Land: Fighting for Fatherhood in a Broken System" also won Peabody Awards for news.

The Peabody Awards will present more winners in the entertainment, news, documentary and podcast/radio categories on Wednesday. Thursday will add more award winners in the arts and children/youth categories as well.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Good Morning America’ Threatens ‘Today’ With Wins in News Demo

Click here to read the full article. “Good Morning America” opened its broadcast Thursday with some of its top correspondents far from the show’s studio in New York’s Times Square. The ABC morning program is hoping to put similar distance between itself and one of its main competitors. As “GMA” launched, viewers were told the show was coming to them live “from Times Square, Kyiv, Ukraine, and London.” The references were to Robin Roberts, who had just completed an interview with Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s First Lady, and to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, the “GMA 3” co anchors who have been...
WORLD
UPI News

'Summer of Soul,' 'Inside' among final Peabody Award winners

June 9 (UPI) -- The Peabody Awards announced the final award winners for the 82nd annual awards on Thursday. Questlove's Summer of Soul documentary can add a Peabody to its Oscar and other award wins. The Netflix special Bo Burnham: Inside and Amazon series The Underground Railroad also won Peabody...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pauli Murray
E! News

Who Will Be The View's Next Permanent Co-Host? Breaking Down Daytime TV's Big Search

Watch: How Meredith Vieira REALLY Felt at The View's Anniversary Show. Is there a permanent co-host in view for TV's biggest talkfest? Right now, it's hard to say. June 6 marks 10 months since Meghan McCain bid farewell to ABC's The View after four seasons. Since then, viewers have been treated to a wide variety of guest co-hosts sharing their thoughts and feelings on the day's most polarizing issues.
TV & VIDEOS
The Week

Chris Wallace to anchor show on CNN after CNN+ collapse

Chris Wallace's streaming home may be dead, but his show will live on. CNN confirmed Wednesday the former Fox News anchor will host a show on its cable network. Who's Talking to Chris Wallace will air Sunday evenings on CNN and also be available to stream on HBO Max. Wallace...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Hacks#The Peabody Awards#The New York Times#Pbs Newshour#Nbc Bay Area
Axios

Schumer: Fox News "cowardly" for not airing Jan. 6 hearings

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday that Fox News made a "cowardly decision" to not air the upcoming Jan. 6 hearing Thursday night. Driving the news: Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will cover the Jan. 6 hearings over on Fox Business Network, while Fox News will air regularly scheduled prime-time programming.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Fox News dominates cable news as MSNBC has worst week in key demo since 1999

Fox News Channel dominated cable news last week as MSNBC had its smallest audience since 1999 in critical categories. Fox News averaged 1.3 million viewers from May 30 through June 5 to lead all of basic cable as No. 2 HGTV averaged only 562,000 viewers. MSNBC finished third with 556,000 average viewers and CNN settled for 450,000 as the networks failed to top Fox News combined.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

TV News Shakes Up Schedules to Cover Jan. 6 Committee Report on Capitol Attack

Click here to read the full article. One of the most consequential events in the recent history of the U.S. is set to be dissected on Thursday night during TV’s primetime schedule. Journalists slated to cover it will have to hope America sees the broadcast as something other than entertainment. On Thursday night, most major broadcast networks and cable-news outlets are slated to shake up their evening programming grid to show what is expected to be a shocking report from the U.S. House Select Committee, which has spent months investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and what...
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

Halsey cancels show after rain, rats flood venue

June 9 (UPI) -- Halsey is feeling "heartbroken" after cancelling a show on their Love and Power tour. The 27-year-old singer was unable to perform Wednesday at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Md., due to heavy rains and flooding. "Maryland I don't even know what to say. If you missed...
COLUMBIA, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Amazon
Cheryl E Preston

Harrison Wagoner death update

Jack Wagomer, Kristina Wagoner, Harrison WagonerSoaps She Knows. Harrison Wagoner the 27-year-old son of actors Jack and Kristina Wagoner was found dead in a Los Angeles parking lot early on Monday morning June 6th. In 2016 Harrison was missing for 5 days and his father revealed that he feared for his son's life because he dealt with drug and alcohol addiction. NBC News has confirmed that Wagner was found unresponsive in the 11200 block of Chandler Boulevard and pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 5 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

Seth Meyers Accidentally Disses His Writers While ‘Day Drinking’ With Post Malone (Video)

Looks like Seth Meyers might be buying drinks for his writers after he recovers from the latest installment of “Day Drinking.”. Meyers brought back the bit — where he and a celebrity guest drink during the day time, talk, and playt games — on Tuesday’s episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” and this time the guest was rap star Post Malone. And you probably won’t be surprised to discover that Malone was able to drink quite a lot without faltering.
CELEBRITIES
deseret.com

Report: CNN is evaluating partisan talent and programing

CNN’s new CEO Chris Licht is taking the company in a new direction and the first goal is to assess “whether personalities and programming that grew polarizing during the Trump era can adapt to the network’s new priority to be less partisan,” Axios reported. Driving the...
DONALD TRUMP
Rolling Stone

QAnon Celebrity Jim Watkins Says He Met With the Jan. 6 Committee

Click here to read the full article. Jim Watkins, the 8chan/8kun operator and an influential figure among adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory, met with the Jan. 6 committee on Monday. Watkins posted about the meeting on his Telegram account. “The committee decided to do it by zoom. So I didn’t go to DC,” he wrote in response to followers questioning why he posted a picture of himself in Chicago rather than Washington, D.C. Watkins posted on Friday that he was scheduled to have “an appointment with Congress on Monday.” A spokesperson for the Jan. 6 committee did not immediately respond to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Variety

CNN Rethinks Its Chyron Crutch: How ‘Breaking News’ Broke Down

Click here to read the full article. CNN is breaking up with an old habit that has defined cable news for decades. Erin Burnett, Jim Sciutto and Don Lemon are still talking about the latest headlines on CNN, but their new boss thinks they can do so without the visual aid of a longtime TV news crutch: a graphics block on-screen that tells viewers they are hearing about “Breaking News.” The words appear frequently during all kinds of news broadcasts, whether they be of the cable, evening or morning variety — and even when the news is not breaking at all. Chris...
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
373K+
Followers
58K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy