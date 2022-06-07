ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USGA to allow LIV Golf competitors to compete in 2022 US Open

By Ryan Gaydos
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Golf Association (USGA) said Tuesday it will allow players who compete in LIV Golf’s opening tournament this weekend to play the U.S. Open next week. The U.S. Open is one of the handful of events organized by the USGA. The organization said it would be unfair to change...

