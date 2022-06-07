ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Bunny, Tyler The Creator, Jazmine Sullivan Among Philly's Made In America Festival Lineup

By Nicole Acosta
 2 days ago
Bad Bunny (top left), Tyler, the Creator (bottom left), and Jazmine Sullivan. Photo Credit: INSTAGRAM/ @badbunnypr, @feliciathegoat, and @jazminesullivan

Happy festival season! Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator have been announced as the headliners for Philadelphia's Made in America Festival.

The music festival, which will take place on the Ben Franklin Parkway on September 3 and 4, will also feature performances by Philadelphia natives Jazmine Sullivan and Lil Uzi Vert, festival officials announced Tuesday, June 7.

Snoh Aalegra, Kodak Black, Pusha T, Lil Tjay, Tate MacRae, Fuerza Regida, Toro y Moi, Babyface Ray, Key Glock, Larry June, Rels B, Victoria Monet, Chimbala, and Ryan Castro round out the lineup.

Two-day passes range from $150 to $750. Click here to buy tickets.

