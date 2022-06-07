ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska Extension: Managing irrigation water

By NTV News
foxnebraska.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTRAL CITY, Neb. — A study on five years of soil water use finds...

foxnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxnebraska.com

UNL taking action to save the bees in Nebraska

LINCOLN, NEB. — Small but mighty, bees hold importance to our environment--but their population is dropping here in Nebraska. Shelby Kittle is making a special type of honey. That’ll be used for a good cause—supporting graduate students at UNL. Another purpose she’s passionate about? Raising awareness for...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraska farmer loses entire crop from hail damage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Farmers were some of those hit the hardest from the hail storm Tuesday night. One eastern Nebraska farmer lost all of his crops in just one night. The worst part of the hail storm lasted only minutes, but for Carter Burenheide his entire planting season has been altered. It was also his first year farming on his own.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

WarHorse Gaming Issued Provisional Nebraska Gaming Licenses

(Winnebago, NE) -- Planned casinos in Omaha and Lincoln are one step closer to becoming a reality. WarHorse Gaming announced on Thursday that the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has issued the state’s first provisional casino operator licenses for the Omaha and Lincoln facilities. WarHorse management says the licenses allow them to obtain the appropriate financing, enter into vendor contracts, and begin employee recruitment. “We are very appreciative for how fast the Commission turned around and issued us a provisional licenses. As you can imagine, we are very anxious to begin construction, create jobs, and start keeping the money in Nebraska,” said Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc., parent company of WarHorse Gaming, LLC.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Central City, NE
Local
Nebraska Industry
Local
Nebraska Business
State
Nebraska State
foxnebraska.com

Hail damages homes, vehicles and crops

Central Nebraska — Busted out car and house windows, damaged crops and chipped siding on houses could be seen in several central Nebraska counties following another round of storms Tuesday night. Wood River and Ravenna were especially hit hard. NTV viewer Joshua Treadway shared a picture of nearly baseball...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Storms bring hail, rain to eastern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe weather arrived in eastern Nebraska on Tuesday night, bringing hail and rain. More than 100 storm reports were made statewide on Tuesday. The vast majority were for hail. In Lincoln, trees and power lines were downed by high winds. A 71 mph wind gust...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irrigation#Neb#Ntv
The Nebraska City News Press

Three areas under consideration for recreational upgrades

Three areas in Nebraska are currently under consideration for recreational upgrades that may help keep the best and brightest young people in Nebraska and may also provide economic development for Keith, Knox, and Sarpy counties. John Engel and Jen Cross of HDR Inc., an Omaha design firm that has created...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hail, high winds pound southern Nebraska, northern Kansas

BEATRICE – A severe thunderstorm system moving southeast through the region brought quarter to nearly golf ball-sized hail for 10-to-15 minutes in Beatrice Tuesday night, stripping leaves and branches from trees. The severe weather caused power outages and street flooding near 7th and Court in the downtown…..and at 19th...
BEATRICE, NE
foxnebraska.com

Gas prices spike in Nebraska

Nebraska gas prices skyrocketed in the last week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations. GasBuddy reported the average price per gallon has risen 36.5 cents. That brings the state's average price to $4.59 per gallon Monday. Prices in Nebraska are 59.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Severe storms hit central, eastern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Severe storms came to parts of central and eastern Nebraska on Tuesday. Dozens of hail reports were made throughout the state, and wind gusts reached as high as 71 mph. Submit your photos to be featured on our broadcasts and social media pages. Hail was...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

21 things to do in Nebraska this weekend

Lincoln, NE (KLKN) – Looking to make plans for this weekend? Wherever you’re located, we’ve got an up-to-date list of things to do across the state. Whether you’re in Omaha or Valentine, Lincoln or North Platte, we’ve got you covered!. Take a look below, see...
iheart.com

South Dakota man arrested in Nebraska following argument, shooting

(Rushville, NE) -- A South Dakota man is behind bars in Nebraska following a shooting in Rushville, in northwestern Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday afternoon, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the NSP in response to a shooting at the Rushville Sale Barn. The state patrol says the shooting happened during an argument between two people. After preliminary investigation, the NSP believes that following the verbal altercation, the suspect, identified as 44 year old Gilbert Grooms of Oglala, South Dakota, got a shotgun from his vehicle. Investigators say he then fired in the direction of the victim, identified as 35 year old Charles Winters, of Martin, South Dakota.
RUSHVILLE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Recent storms didn’t eliminate Central Nebraska drought

HASTINGS, NE — Despite a recent batch of severe storms, the National Weather Service says drought is persisting in Central Nebraska. According to a drought monitor report published Thursday, most of the region is in the severe drought category, which is the third most severe out of five options. The NWS says rain totals over the last week were highly variable with the majority of areas registering 0.25-1.25 inches. The precipitation was enough to prompt one category of improvement on the drought scale in some places.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy