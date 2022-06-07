ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Police host active shooter drill at summer camps in case of mass shooting emergency

By Danielle Johnson
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — We know that our neighbors in Ulvalde, Tx., are still wrapping their minds around the recent tragedy along with the other 200-plus communities who are victims of mass shootings around the nation. In light of that, the Lafayette Police Department is making sure steps are ordered in the case of an emergency.

Summer Camps in the Acadiana area

School is out and parents are enrolling their children in summer school. However, the recent mass shootings are alarming parents. Brittney Houston says she has taken that into consideration when planning her summer program, Generational Voices Louisiana .

“We are taking all the safety measures for the kids to make sure they are safe,” said Houston.

Some parents have no choice but to send their children to a summer program, forcing them to make what Houston calls a leap of faith.

“I understand they have a lot of things going on in the world but we can’t be scared,” said Houston. “You have to at least be okay with letting people provide services for your kids and knowing they are in a safe space.”

Louisiana may top nation for mass shootings per capita in 2022 so far

School resource officers with the Lafayette Police department are conducting active shooter drills for kids attending summer camps at parks and recreation centers in the area.

The resource officers will visit several camp locations until Thursday, June 9 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

