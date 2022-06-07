ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba County, CA

17-year-old student accused of making threat against school

By United Reporting
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally published as a Wheatland Police Department Facebook post:. “Over the weekend we were advised of a social media post depicting a Wheatland Union High School 2022 Stole with the caption “Y’all ready for graduation WUHS!!!” with two rifles in the...

CBS Sacramento

Search On For Man Suspected Of Shooting, Killing His Wife In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives are looking for a man suspected of shooting and killing his own wife in Stockton. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, Sonia Suarez was shot back in the evening hours on Saturday along the 3600 block of Munford Avenue in the Stockton area. Suarez was taken to the hospital, but detectives say she later died from her injuries. An investigation has since identified Suarez’s husband – 52-year-old Sergio Torres Munguia – as the suspect, the sheriff’s office says. Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Munguia and are still looking for him. He should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities say. Anyone who sees Munguia or knows where he might be is urged to call the sheriff’s office.
STOCKTON, CA
crimevoice.com

Two arrested after meth reportedly found in vehicle

Originally published as an Amador County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “On June 2, 2022, at approximately 11:00 am, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two suspicious persons parked in a silver Mercedes, in the Amador Ridge shopping center of Martell. When our Deputy arrived a...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County Jail Error Leads To Wrongful Release Of Inmate Serving Life Sentence

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office acknowledged Thursday that an error at the Main Jail led to a wrongful release of a violent convicted felon who was sentenced to life in prison. Shaquile Lash, 28 (credit: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation) Shaquile Lash, 28, was transferred on Wednesday from the California Correctional Institution to the Main Jail where he was set to be arraigned on Friday on a fraud case with five other individuals, according to a spokesperson with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Lash was released from custody late Wednesday night but was recaptured Thursday in Stockton. He has since been transported to California State Prison, Solano, the CDCR spokesperson said. The sheriff’s office said it is still investigating whether the wrongful release was due to a human error or technological error. Lash was admitted to the California Correctional Institution in May 2013 to serve life with the possibility for parole, the CDCR said. He was convicted of carjacking, second-degree robbery with weapon and gang enhancements, and for vehicle theft. Lash was not scheduled to be considered for parole until at least 2035.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Man arrested for child molestation in Auburn

The Auburn Police Department reported Tuesday a man was arrested on June 7 on suspicion of child molestation. APD reported it was notified of an incident involving a adult male and two children on June 5. Patrol officers and detectives determined during their investigation Keith Richard Jones, 65, invited two children, ages 7 and 9, into his home on the 100 block of Marvin Way.
AUBURN, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspected porch pirates arrested in Brentwood

Originally published as a City of Brentwood Police Department Facebook post:. “On Saturday, May 21st, officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Spanish Bay Drive for theft after a suspect was seen on video surveillance stealing packages off of a front porch and then fleeing in a white sedan.
BRENTWOOD, CA
crimevoice.com

Franklin Patty stands on street with active arrest warrant

Originally published as a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office press release – “On 06-02-2022 at approximately 1:50 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were patrolling the area of Ford Road near Masonite Road (Ukiah, California) when they observed a person, subsequently identified as Franklin Patty standing on the side of the road.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Man gets 7 years in prison for violent 7-Eleven outburst

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Sonoma County man was sentenced to seven years in state prison for a violent outburst that took place at a 7-Eleven in February. Dennis Marrow, 26, pleaded no contest to charges of assault with a deadly weapon and violating a court order. On February 16 at approximately 8:50 p.m., […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Man arrested with fixed-blade knife, pepper spray in Auburn traffic stop

A man was arrested on June 3 on suspicion of possession of a fixed-blade knife and pepper spray following a traffic stop in Auburn. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Bowman and Auburn Ravine roads just after midnight. A passenger, identified as Bruce Oscar Gordan, 33, initially refused to identify himself.
AUBURN, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Gearhead Barbershop owner sentenced 8 years for rape conviction

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Anthony Eidem, the owner of the Gearhead Barbershop, was sentenced to eight years in prison after he was found guilty of rape in April, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. The judge also imposed a consecutive eight months for the disruption of computer services,...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Auburn children’s report of molestation leads to arrest

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested on Tuesday in Auburn for showing a group of children sexual images and exposing himself, according to the Auburn Police Department.  Keith Richard Jones, 65, invited a seven-year-old and a nine-year-old into his home on the 100 block of Marvin Way on Sunday and exposed himself, showed […]
AUBURN, CA
crimevoice.com

Mendocino County man arrested, accused of brutally assaulting partner

Originally published 6-7-22 by theMendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. “On 6/1/2022 at about 4:50 PM, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Adventist Health Howard Hospital in Willits, CA regarding an assault victim at the location. Deputies responded and found the victim was suffering from major facial injuries.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kubaradio.com

Update on Pleasant Grove Animal Cruelty Case

(SCSO Media Release) – On June 1st, 2022, the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office filed 19 felony charges against 50-year-old, Lynette Kim Countryman-Dunivan and 51-year-old Chad Damon Dunivan after reviewing the case filed against the two for animal abuse and animal neglect. This is still an active investigation as more information is coming in.
SUTTER COUNTY, CA

