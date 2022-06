VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – In the wake of the deadly Uvalde school shooting, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office is revisiting school safety plans and policies. According to Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles Guillory, “Schools will have to be proactive at all times.” All deputies, including the sheriff, are trained for active shooter situations. “We will have a patrol meeting this week to remind them about active shootings. We need to bring it to the surface,” Guillory adds.

EVANGELINE PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO