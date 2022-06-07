ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemet, CA

Person seriously injured in plane crash in Hemet

By Therese Avedillo
 2 days ago
Cal Fire is responding to Warren Road in Hemet, where one person is seriously injured after a small plane crashed into a brick wall behind a few residences.

On Tuesday at approximately 9:35 am, the Hemet Public Communications Center began receiving calls regarding a place crash near the intersection of Warren Road and Mustang Way. The cause of the plane crash is under investigation and the sole occupant was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The Hemet Police Department, CAL FIRE, Hemet Fire Department and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department immediately responded to the scene. Additional information will be released as the investigation develops.

